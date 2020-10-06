Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Long but worth it explanation onf Mandamus & options (including Marty's prior piece linked within)
https://www.justsecurity.org/70656/four-remarkable-arguments-in-dojs-lat...
Marty was too polite to mention that unless learned counsel was a total schmuck, the DoJ would not make these arguments unless it were merely laying the groundwork for the Trump pardon to cloak itself in virtue for the rubes, OR as part of the "believe this preposterous lie as bitch slap" apparat, in this case the prospective bitch is John Roberts (the other four having already fully given it up...)
One of the worst aspect of Trump is how his foul insistence on your reporting rain whe he pisses on you has echoed throughout the federal bureaucracy with catastrophic ressulting incompetence.
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:34pm
Gleeson *BATTERS* Flynn (& Trump)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:05pm
Underway:
DC Circuit Oral Argument
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:29pm
Powell is getting push back from even Rao.
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:43pm
Wall lost it with saying a judge couldnt complain if a prosecutor was dismissing for a friend, or that He could quickly ask fór a writ of Mandamus too. I wonder if all those unjustified Brady claims will bite Powell. Also, since when does prosecution rather than judge control contempt charges?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:24pm
I think Wall had his back more up against the selfsame with Henderson pressing why Sullivan should not complete the hearings as promptly scheduled.
None of the judges got into the weeds regarding the abandoning of a guilty plea as an "Article 3" matter. Wall stayed away from that sort of thing while Powell doubled down upon it.
That Rao made such a big deal about Amicae when the other judges did not suggests a differential in their rulings.
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:21pm
Emptywheel responds but I think her observation does not get Wall's argument quite right. Wall is arguing that if even if there is something funky going on here, District Court is the wrong place to argue about it.
I wager the pointed questions about why the DOJ did not also file a plea for Mandamus will enter into the decisions.
by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:50pm
wow, Increase Mather risen from the grave, witches and papists around every corner, pray!
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:17am
Was it writzen by human hand?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:25am
It's quite satisfying watching the hoaxsters and these third rate lawyers writhe in demonic agony as their most prominent frame-up is dismantled before their eyes.
If Powell hadn't taken his case pro bono and Barr appointed a US Attorney from outside the swamp to investigate he wouldn't have had a chance to expose the truth. If the government doesn't write him a very big check he has a Civil Rights case against the perps who framed him and they can strip them of every dime they possess.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:04am