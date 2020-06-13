We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
The no escalation method would have been:
"Wendy's called us and said you were asleep and blocking the drive thru. Did you know that? If you drive over there, and park, I won't ask you to take the alcohol test. If you're hungry I'll buy you breakfast, OK? Can you promise me you will drive right home afterwards and get some rest?"
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:41pm
It seems that there are enough officers who do not want to de-escalate.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:06pm
The guy was not driving, but asleep. There is no law against sleeping in your car. It's not even de-escalating, it's pure escalation by the cops. Cops have to learn cuffs and tasers are not the #1 go to solution to keep order and ensure peace. Which is supposed to be their role in the community.
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:45pm
I am reminded that Dylan.Roof was treated to a hamburger before he went to jail.
Yet this man is dead.
Rest assured the police union will support these guys.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:43am
Bet she quit before any higher ups even brought it up. Who the heck would want to be a chief of police right now? I sure wouldn't. How is this gonna get fixed if nobody wants the job?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:12pm
Atlanta-Journal Constitution the breaking news banner is
Protesters shut down interstate, smash windows, set fire at Wendy’s where fatal police shooting took place
1 hour ago
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:12am
Sarah Kallis of AJC live tweets at Wendy's location
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:23am