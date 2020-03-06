Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) June 3, 2020
Chicago had the deadliest weekend of gun violence so far this year.— Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 8, 2020
The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. #GunReformNowhttps://t.co/ukOYhlkMZc
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Stating on teevee: from the Pentagon podium, no less: "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act"
You're fired?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Kayleigh's rapid talking points response:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:45pm
Kayleigh on a tear to make Kellyanne look like a wimp:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:46pm
Mayor of D.C. apparently not happy about green imitation army men invading her town:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:24pm
Gonna hafta fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff, too?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:30pm
Kim Jong-un suggestion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:32pm
Barbara Starr
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:36pm
The good Catholic General Matti was "idolized" by his troops? Maybe, someone gave him his nickname, but the good Catholic "Warrior Monk" should have told them that idolatry is a sin. And is also stupid.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:58pm
Carl Hulse on the Mattis effect:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:33pm
Crap - we want our Bataan too! When do we get to have our Bataan?!??! Doesn't seem fair.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:01pm
You got me thinking about how many Trump fans are amongst the grunts in our all-volunteer service. This time, the cold cruel left-brain brass who believe uber alles in controlling emotions may be our friend.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:33pm
There's more detail @ TheHill.com: sent back on orders of Esper/Pentagon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:47pm
Another one. Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Commander of Pacific Air Forces and an Afro-American speaks. In video. About George Flynn. Tweeted by official PACAF account. Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:17pm
It's seems to be allout mutiny against our very own Captain Queeg, whether out in the open or via leakers:
Dexter does have quite some military connections after being on the war beat for so many years.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:24pm
Former Defense Secretary Gates: Pushing Away Peaceful Protesters Was 'A Bad Mistake'
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:09am
He Is exceptional, as his time served as NSA shows.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:35am
Ret. Major Gen. Eaton who used to be in charge of Fort Benning, and since 1967 has wondered why it was named after a "traitor, racist and a below average soldier" thinks it's time. His preference is for "Fort Omar Bradley".
I found the video enjoyably humorous even though not intended, as he concludes his little op-ed with sort of a "there, ok, there, that's solved! what's next?" reminds me a little of some clueless military characters on MASH, believing order is being maintained with chaos all around them.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 11:19pm