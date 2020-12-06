Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:29pm
Hey kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:45am
Rumor has it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:04am
Look at fully covered women in scorching Iran and Saudi Arabia, put on your tiny thin mask, and get on with your day, bunch of weak effing punks.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:22am
I'm worried that if there is another big surge in the NE, health care workers, especially hospital workers, will just quit or go on strike. They're burned out and there's not enough of them.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:44am
My comment obviously meaning Ppl casually wearing, not line workers.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:23am
? Am confused by what you say. I was talking about that if there are not enough casual wearers then we will have another wave of infection that health care workers may not be able to handle. No one has presented the wearing of masks as a cure, it is simply a way of flattening the curve so that a health care system can deal with infection level over time. And hopefully give time to learn better treatment and a cure even further down the road.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:54pm
My comment was re: people just running around not wearing masks that would, yes, flatten the curve, perhaps super drastically, vs. people in tough jobs where wearing a mask over 10-12 hours working can be exhausting.
But anyway, it's such an obvious way to slow the spread, and yet so many are resisting.
Saw yesterday that they're withdrawing the phrase "avoid it like the plague", since oddly a lot of people don't seem to want to avoid plagues.
At the same time, I doubt that walking around properly distanced without a mask is much of a danger, but I'm sure someone can create dangerous exceptions to this.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:07pm
it's basically been confirmed that the cohorts of the above in Asia were responsible for "most outbreak clusters"
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:39pm