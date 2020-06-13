Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
Comments
The no escalation method would have been:
"Wendy's called us and said you were asleep and blocking the drive thru. Did you know that? If you drive over there, and park, I won't ask you to take the alcohol test. If you're hungry I'll buy you breakfast, OK? Can you promise me you will drive right home afterwards and get some rest?"
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:41pm
It seems that there are enough officers who do not want to de-escalate.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:06pm
The guy was not driving, but asleep. There is no law against sleeping in your car. It's not even de-escalating, it's pure escalation by the cops. Cops have to learn cuffs and tasers are not the #1 go to solution to keep order and ensure peace. Which is supposed to be their role in the community.
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:45pm
I am reminded that Dylan.Roof was treated to a hamburger before he went to jail.
Yet this man is dead.
Rest assured the police union will support these guys.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:28pm
Bet she quit before any higher ups even brought it up. Who the heck would want to be a chief of police right now? I sure wouldn't. How is this gonna get fixed if nobody wants the job?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:12pm