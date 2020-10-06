Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
to go along with the news of NASCAR banning use of the Confederate Flag today
NASCAR... thank u for reading The Baffler https://t.co/QVPPIGEH1B— Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) June 10, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
Comments
barefooted - 06/27/2015 - 2:27pm - 52 comments
CONFEDERATE FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF AMERICA'S CULTURE WARS
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 8:47pm
It wasn't just southern, though. And not just about race. This was related: a working class rebellion against "counter culture" elite college kids.
The ‘Hard Hat Riot’ Was a Preview of Today’s Political Divisions
Mayor Lindsay saw a country “virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”
photo caption: On May 8, 1970, construction workers violently disrupted a peaceful demonstration on Wall Street before marching to City Hall and Pace College. The event became known as the “Hard Hat Riot.”Credit...Neal Boenzi/The New York Times
By Jefferson Cowie @ NYTimes.com, May 11
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:33pm
want to plop these here too including the old graph on rapid change in attitudes towards gay marriage from this 2018 thread on rapid culture change (which is worth revisiting for comments as well)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:50pm
Meanwhile:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:55pm
Can't copy it, but google "Hunter Thompson Wallace Daytona" for a great passage how Muskie spent 2 weeks campaigning on a "whistlestop" train only to have George Wallace shove him off the front page with a picture of Wallace chatting to Richard Petty in front of 98,000 Daytona 500 fans. 1 appearance in front of his base. Free. ( Fear And Loathing '72 )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 3:10am
Now, Bubba Wallace is a driver under Richard Petty Enterprises
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-richard-petty-bubba-wallace-exclusive-season-1-rookie-of-the-year-race-sunoco/1sdtx2p9l7dyp19u1mgl7mk0cy
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:25am
Bubba has his challenges, but kudos for playing the game. It's not just about finishing on top.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 1:25pm
Just interesting to delve into these young creatives talking about this
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:27am
18 years/24 seasons to get a Black Man - why was that so touch? Pretty sure there were blacks on The Dating Game back in the 70's. Make that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1967, Dionne Warwick 1969, Nipsey Russell sometime before 1970.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:26pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:37am
One NASCAR driver is quitting because flags are no longer allowed
A comment on Twitter
@SteveHofstetter
Jun 11
Ray Ciccarelli (0-31 in his career) has announced his retirement from NASCAR due to their decision to ban confederate flags. NASCAR is scrambling to find someone else to regularly finish 28th. It's no surprise. Ciccarelli has never been good at anything race-relate
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:03am
So? I don't get the point about bringing that up, neither in the context of culture change or institutional change. If it becomes a group, yes, but not one person's choice, that tells you zip in this context.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:47pm
Now a saleable meme for the kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:48pm