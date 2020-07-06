Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This is the end for you guys. Firing someone for allowing different opinions in your paper means you are no longer a real news paper. It’s been fun. You had a good run. The best in fact. R.I.P. https://t.co/yAcXpXKyFL— Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) June 8, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
Comments
Lost a good righteous rant, but yes, Sean, editors are supposed to block or provide context with loony tunes
opinions. Opinons are like assholes - everyone has one, but some don't wipe. Cotton supported
Trump's "let's buy Greenland" nonsense, and now he's supporting a collaborative anti-Antifa effort tied
to Barr's pulling together unmarked renegade security instead of just supporting states & cities calling
for any backup needed from state National Guard units - not these ragtag wannabe soldiers that fire
teargas unprovoked on civilians and then say they didn't even fire.
ANyway, NY Times isn't supposed to be serving up disinformation like coffee. Want a balanced opinion?
back it with facts, real polls, countervailing opinion - not just Ivanka & Jared stoking their private business.
The Old Grey Lady isn't a madam for a whorehouse. Yeah, most registered voters probably want law & order,
and most probably want us to learn something from George Lloyd's death, and most probably don't want
armed thugs either - whitepride rightwing anti-antifa assholes or paramilitary units controlled only by that
Adderall addict/Criminal-in-Chief in the White House.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 5:48am
David Brooks, Ross Douthat, and Brett Stephens are columnists for NYT. There are different opinions.
The NYT does not have to mimic Facebook. Editors can root out nonsense.
The staffers may remember that the paper helped promote a war.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:26am
Did he tell us how to get our money back? The website's still there today, can I cancel?
by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 1:44pm
I'd Rather spank Sean.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 6:55pm
Gone wt Wind cancelled
(yes, it seems to be Gone wt Wind)
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/10/gone-with-the-wind-dropped-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 7:40am
This is straight-out cancel culture effect. HBO wants to please the prevailing culture, whatever it is at the time. Profit is the motive.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:12pm
Turns out they are just going to add revisionist addenda. Again profit is the motive, even more so with that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:17pm
Another example of the editorial issue:
Here's the thing I'd like to point out here: this is taxpayer-funded public broadcasting.
NYTimes is not. But.
There is further difference with NYTimes from other for-profit media in that while the whole NYTimes Co. is a public corporation traded on the stock exchange, and has many other media businesses they invest in which would or would not help make them profitable but all of those depend heavily upon the very old "blue chip brand" of the newspaper itself directed by the Ochs/Sulzberger family. Furthermore stock is divided between Class A and Class B and only one class is publicly traded, the other class is privately held, 90% by the family. So it's sort of a publicly traded/privately owned hybrid and as such is not as beholden to "clickbait" for profit as lots of other media cos, nor to editorial choices that please the public at large.
So with the NYTimes, cancel culture doesn't have as much play as it might with others.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:11pm
the takeaway should have been Maiello's. Too bad he stopped participating here:
and I agree with Williams who points out the danger in this intro to his retweet and thread following:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:08pm
Once again: Yoko taught him right: keep your mind open, rigid moral codification is the danger, change is the constant. As a young woman (before John) she was an early member of Fluxus.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:50pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:11pm
Extremism in the Defense of Liberty is No Vice! Yay! (I think??!??)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:44pm
It's not an easy thing going against the flow when you were raised in hipsterville:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:37pm
Olivia Nuzzi:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:11pm
I strongly second Ms. Nuzzi's recommendation to read Taibbi's article: "The American Press Is Destroying Itself". Thanks for posting the tweet, Arta.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:54pm
The Li Fang type stuff Is awful. Re: Tom Cotton, his call to Arma should have had serious counterbalance in a time of heavy passion. Greenwald Is just obsessive - dont need Joan Walsh to hazard why. Jumped the Shark, still jumping - 15 minutes done, except in Moscow.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:50am
I recognize there's a problem here but I wonder how big a problem or if it's being hyped. You can find a few isolated incidents where the left has gotten someone fired. You can also find some on the left that the right has successfully "canceled." Two quickly and easily come to mind, Ward Churchill and Bill Maher.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:19pm
Many of the serious professional journalists I follow all seem all in a tizzy as if this is truly the end of the world. But then I've also seen other professionals say things in shock at their behavior as childish whiny entitled and navel-gazing. And I just think it's a good topic for news junkies to think about. And Sean Lennon was just voicing his opinion on what kind of media he likes to see, and voting his preference with his subscription.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:41am
You mean "laughed ať", right?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:51am
Because reform won't happen, but abolishing the police will?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:21am
Here's the latest at the top of the home page from the new NYTimes op-ed editors
I’m a Black American. I Had to Get Out.
The racism was too much. I fled. By Tiffanie Drayton Ms. Drayton is a writer. June 12, 2020
Discuss amongst yourselves this editorial choice.
Tiffanie moved back to Trinidad & Tobago, where her mother emigrated from when she was 4. She describes the different neighborhoods she lived in in the U.S. and the things that distressed her and made her return to the homeland.
Me, I'm wondering whether I should tell my sister-in-law immigrant from Kenya that she should offer to do an op-ed why she came to the U.S. She's told me stories many times how life sucked there if you're a woman. She's fascinating to talk to. She's actually a nurse's aide but can easily say she's a "writer" too. I know she can write at the very least at Tiffanie's caliber. Yes, you can call me unimpressed with the quality and depth of what Tiffanie has to say. It might be good for Teen magazine if it still exists.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:39am
now something happened that has Sean thinking about pandering to the mob:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:01pm
Oops kind of like what the military labels "collateral damage", can't get it right 100% of the time but the war is still on:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:20pm