Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
News like this is why I do all the things possible not to catch it right away. It is pure selfishness: the later I catch it, the more they know about it and the more treatment options they have.
These antibody based Covid drugs could move through development quickly; be available for Fall under an FDA authorization. Their safety and efficacy can be established efficiently given the strong clinical basis for using antibody drugs in similar settings https://t.co/zzncEgUfWq— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 12, 2020
NEW —
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan have responded to the 270+ scientists at the @ChanZuckerberg Initiative who called on Zuckerberg to curb misinformation.
Zuckerberg says he and Chan are "deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s
divisive and incendiary rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/j5ziU15Ik9
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
from New York City Alcohol and Drinking Laws Guide
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:29pm
Hey kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:45am
Rumor has it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:04am
Look at fully covered women in scorching Iran and Saudi Arabia, put on your tiny thin mask, and get on with your day, bunch of weak effing punks.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:22am
I'm worried that if there is another big surge in the NE, health care workers, especially hospital workers, will just quit or go on strike. They're burned out and there's not enough of them.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:44am