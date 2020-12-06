Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "

We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."

BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.