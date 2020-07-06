Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This is the end for you guys. Firing someone for allowing different opinions in your paper means you are no longer a real news paper. It’s been fun. You had a good run. The best in fact. R.I.P. https://t.co/yAcXpXKyFL— Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
News like this is why I do all the things possible not to catch it right away. It is pure selfishness: the later I catch it, the more they know about it and the more treatment options they have.
These antibody based Covid drugs could move through development quickly; be available for Fall under an FDA authorization. Their safety and efficacy can be established efficiently given the strong clinical basis for using antibody drugs in similar settings https://t.co/zzncEgUfWq— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 12, 2020
NEW —
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan have responded to the 270+ scientists at the @ChanZuckerberg Initiative who called on Zuckerberg to curb misinformation.
Zuckerberg says he and Chan are "deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s
divisive and incendiary rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/j5ziU15Ik9
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
The chief wants the new negotiations to lead to a more trustworthy department. He admits that the process will be difficult. He also notes that race is inextricably connected to the problems the department has with the community.
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Lost a good righteous rant, but yes, Sean, editors are supposed to block or provide context with loony tunes
opinions. Opinons are like assholes - everyone has one, but some don't wipe. Cotton supported
Trump's "let's buy Greenland" nonsense, and now he's supporting a collaborative anti-Antifa effort tied
to Barr's pulling together unmarked renegade security instead of just supporting states & cities calling
for any backup needed from state National Guard units - not these ragtag wannabe soldiers that fire
teargas unprovoked on civilians and then say they didn't even fire.
ANyway, NY Times isn't supposed to be serving up disinformation like coffee. Want a balanced opinion?
back it with facts, real polls, countervailing opinion - not just Ivanka & Jared stoking their private business.
The Old Grey Lady isn't a madam for a whorehouse. Yeah, most registered voters probably want law & order,
and most probably want us to learn something from George Lloyd's death, and most probably don't want
armed thugs either - whitepride rightwing anti-antifa assholes or paramilitary units controlled only by that
Adderall addict/Criminal-in-Chief in the White House.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 5:48am
David Brooks, Ross Douthat, and Brett Stephens are columnists for NYT. There are different opinions.
The NYT does not have to mimic Facebook. Editors can root out nonsense.
The staffers may remember that the paper helped promote a war.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:26am
Did he tell us how to get our money back? The website's still there today, can I cancel?
by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 1:44pm
I'd Rather spank Sean.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 6:55pm
Gone wt Wind cancelled
(yes, it seems to be Gone wt Wind)
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/10/gone-with-the-wind-dropped-...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 7:40am
This is straight-out cancel culture effect. HBO wants to please the prevailing culture, whatever it is at the time. Profit is the motive.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:12pm
Turns out they are just going to add revisionist addenda. Again profit is the motive, even more so with that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:17pm
Another example of the editorial issue:
Here's the thing I'd like to point out here: this is taxpayer-funded public broadcasting.
NYTimes is not. But.
There is further difference with NYTimes from other for-profit media in that while the whole NYTimes Co. is a public corporation traded on the stock exchange, and has many other media businesses they invest in which would or would not help make them profitable but all of those depend heavily upon the very old "blue chip brand" of the newspaper itself directed by the Ochs/Sulzberger family. Furthermore stock is divided between Class A and Class B and only one class is publicly traded, the other class is privately held, 90% by the family. So it's sort of a publicly traded/privately owned hybrid and as such is not as beholden to "clickbait" for profit as lots of other media cos, nor to editorial choices that please the public at large.
So with the NYTimes, cancel culture doesn't have as much play as it might with others.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:11pm
the takeaway should have been Maiello's. Too bad he stopped participating here:
and I agree with Williams who points out the danger in this intro to his retweet and thread following:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:08pm
Once again: Yoko taught him right: keep your mind open, rigid moral codification is the danger, change is the constant. As a young woman (before John) she was an early member of Fluxus.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:50pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:11pm
Extremism in the Defense of Liberty is No Vice! Yay! (I think??!??)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:44pm
It's not an easy thing going against the flow when you were raised in hipsterville:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:37pm
Olivia Nuzzi:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:11pm
I strongly second Ms. Nuzzi's recommendation to read Taibbi's article: "The American Press Is Destroying Itself". Thanks for posting the tweet, Arta.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:54pm