Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
Comments
"I know what you're thinking: 'Did he cough six times or only five?'
"Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I've kinda lost track myself. But being this is a Covid virus, the most powerful respiratory virus in the world, and would blow your lungs clean away, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do you, punk?"
by NCD on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:43pm
Wilder thoughts: Coronavirus spiked KOOL-AID? No mask event--"ratings" dropping, economy heading towards depression-" things don't look good--one last big shew and then martyrdom, taking lots of fans with him?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 12:08am
"Typhoid Harry"? good flick
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 1:33am