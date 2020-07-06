Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
News like this is why I do all the things possible not to catch it right away. It is pure selfishness: the later I catch it, the more they know about it and the more treatment options they have.
These antibody based Covid drugs could move through development quickly; be available for Fall under an FDA authorization. Their safety and efficacy can be established efficiently given the strong clinical basis for using antibody drugs in similar settings https://t.co/zzncEgUfWq— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 12, 2020
NEW —
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan have responded to the 270+ scientists at the @ChanZuckerberg Initiative who called on Zuckerberg to curb misinformation.
Zuckerberg says he and Chan are "deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s
divisive and incendiary rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/j5ziU15Ik9
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
The chief wants the new negotiations to lead to a more trustworthy department. He admits that the process will be difficult. He also notes that race is inextricably connected to the problems the department has with the community.
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
Read the rest of the story on The Washington Post: https://t.co/NyaN4gKSmh
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:23pm
And how did we reverse our distančního urgency So quick - no other way to protest w/o kickstarting the pandemic to a new level? Never did get Americans wearing maska right.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jun/08/we-often-accuse-th...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:40am
Arizona cases spiking outta control:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 6:47pm
....Birx added her fears that as the protests had grown more peaceful, more people from higher-risk populations began attending them. For good measure, she told governors to also make sure that law enforcement officials who worked the protests without masks get tested as well, calling it “absolutely critical."...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 9:08pm
...relayed fears that the yelling by protesters could potentially negate the health benefits of wearing a mask...
especially indoors?
How is this different from getting all upset about a southern church services a couple months back? A number of the people there were wearing masks but everyone was all outraged. And it was at least in a tent outdoors. I really don't get the hypocrisy. There are safer ways to protest. I've got to say I don't like this, it doesn't make me sympathetic, it's selfish and undisciplined with a sense of entitlement of youth. Or else why not just come out and be honest and say you don't care if all the boomers die or at least get handicapped because they ruined the world for you.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:30am
more to come on the thread, I believe...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 10:50pm
Tuesday:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:54am
Lots of people either starving or spreading and catching coronavirus in Latin America:
And minor things like, oh, the entire travel industry is so fucked:
from NYTimes Live Coronavirus updates The virus is surging in Latin America, pushing the region ‘to the limit.’
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:20am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 3:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 3:42am
also he retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:09pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:17pm