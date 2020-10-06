Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
The chief wants the new negotiations to lead to a more trustworthy department. He admits that the process will be difficult. He also notes that race is inextricably connected to the problems the department has with the community.
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
Read the rest of the story on The Washington Post: https://t.co/NyaN4gKSmh
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I would just like to point out that once upon a time there were 100's of German newspapers being published in the upper midwest of the U.S.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:02pm
Death at the hands of police is higher for blacks 30 per 100K versus whites versus 12 per 100K for whites
https://www.statista.com/chart/21857/people-killed-in-police-shootings-in-the-us/
Death at the hands of police is the 6th leading cause of death for young black males.
https://news.umich.edu/police-sixth-leading-cause-of-death-for-young-black-men/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:16pm
Even taking that into account, his results merely show those deaths have gotten far more than equal media attention than the white deaths, within that time period.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:40pm
Seems like media is reporting on the group that is disproportionately impacted.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:48pm
Was, not is. I repeat: was. Since 2015, far from being ignored, being stressed. Not a situation where rioting was just what caused people to change their minds, it was in the news. A lot. Over at least five years, the media was covering it heavily. Not a case of "unheard". The reason? May have been BLM, maybe something else, maybe a combo. But not: nothing changes.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:10pm
Interesting POV
Your first post was about a plethora of German newspapers. Why was that your first post?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:59pm
Her first post was about Black journalists. Her 1st comment was about German press in the Midwest. Since she's from Wisconsin of distinctive Central-Eastern European stock, likely it's just a topic she finds of personal interest. Why, do you smell something suspicious?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 5:17am
Yep
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:06am
Oh I meant it to be obvious: that I was having a dream, inspired by recent rapid culture change, that while it might be necessary now, that one day very soon there would not be a need for black journalism and white journalism but just: journalism!
A few like you, on the other hand, seem to have a dream that one day black journalism will smite white journalism and be on top of the world. Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever? That one day the Negro Baseball League will come back, except they will be not just only be separate but more powerful than than the white baseball league?
You seem so invested in the idea that color of skin should continue to mean something for eternity. Wakanda maybe?
Sad news for your dream in the U.S.: the millennial generation and GenZ seem to be miscegenating and the color of skin is getting more mixed up all the time. Just like the German immigrants whose great-great grandchildren are only 1/16 German and can't read the language.
P.S. Came to his senses once he had seen with his very own eyes that all colors of skin could be joined under the creed of Islam:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:50pm
How Is it we can laud Malcolm X's turn from his earlier racist, criminal and intolerant past, but someone who say wore blackface 20 years before as say a college student is tarnished forever?
Malcolm's conversion was mostly the last year of his life, 1963-64. He was killed at 39, having been out of jail just 10 years.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:06pm
We saw Malcolm's change occur in front of our eyes. We read his words on seeing blue- eyed people who were his brothers.
In other cases people were outed. Some had problems remembering the events.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:24pm
Going to a frat party to get drunk dressed like a celebrity of another ethnic group is same as holding stage approvingly with the top of the US Nazí party.
"people were outed" - yes, so were gays, and "communists". 20 years they held onto that dark secret of pretending they were Michael Jackson for an evening of uncaring frivolity. Here's my own confession - obce as a Child I Went trick-or-treating as a Berkeley hippie, even wearing a wig, And not having learned my leasing, I later appropriated a Roman toga fór a toga party (I was the only one who wore one, which kind of surprisedd me fór an advertised toga party, but I guess they were more woke than me and caught themselves before appropriation took hold). And while I dont recall wearing blackface, i do recall putting on whiteface to make myself even whiter, which Is probably even more racist. I think it was to be a vampire, but it might as well have been Cecil Rhodes.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:44pm
Malcolm change played out in public. Rockwell was a separatist. Malcolm X was a separatist, until he converted. Malcolm X did not believe that whites and blacks were going to walk hand in hand. Malcolm wanted whites simply not to be racist.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:06pm
Rockwell was a fuckload more than a "separatist" - try "Jew-and black-hating demagoguing Hitler-adoring überracist". And you are a weirdly rationalizing effing moron - debating with you is like taking on a squeegee - all wet and squishy and all over the fucking place. If you "want Whites simply not to be racist" you dont go on stage palling around with one of the world's best known racists - it kind of sends mixed signals, dontcha think?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:20pm
I gave my reason why Malcolm X got to be considered as separate from Rockwell and Muhammad
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 9:24pm
AA had already reference Malcolm's trip to Mecca, And most of us have probably read Haley's book so we know the story already.. Your usual blacksplaining bit only served to muddy the waters.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 9:39pm
No mud.
Malcolm was born again.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 9:46pm
Comes to mind not everyone lauds Malcolm X's "conversion"; some prefer the angry racist Malcolm X? Grievance grievance grievance fuhever...we now have a President expert in stoking culture wars grievance on all sides, how's that working out? We also have foreigners who see culture wars grievance in our social media as our achilles heel and just love to stoke it some more....
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:27pm
Who are those who prefer pre-conversion Malcolm? Malcolm X rejected a corrupt Elijah Muhammad. Post-conversion Malcolm had no expectation that whites in the United Stated would be trustworthy allies.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:00pm
A career calling them "blue-eyed devils" might make you more suspicious whether you could call on their support. Stubborn Whites...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:05pm
He did not expect their support.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:08pm
Yes, you said that, "He had no expectation"
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:09pm
There are race-based groups of journalists for the same reasons there are ethnic minority based organizations in medicine, law, dentistry, nursing, etc.
The Pittsburgh Post Gazette is barring black reporters from covering the protests.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/media/2020/06/06/pittsburgh-post-gazette/
Many appreciate the lens that black reporters provide on different issues
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:18am
my underlining:
excerpt from John McWorter essay @
And I think that's because what we've been dealing with on a national level is not centrally about police, they are tangentially a problem, but in the end they are just a symbol, as was George Floyd's death, as is a statue of Columbus or Cecil Rohdes.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 9:51pm
Media choses what to report, and there is bias in that, of course, always, because everything can't get priority coverage at once. But labeling it intentional "propaganda", that's usually wrong, it's just bias.
Hence an open mind to a variety of polemic is important, even within a tribe like "black journalists".
And one simply can't totally control the spin people put on top--
that's stereotype absorbed from one's own culture. And that can change very much over a lifetime as one meets more people ("meeting" people can be metaphoric--i.e., becoming a fan of a celebrity, tv show, or pundit or writer, interacting with someone on social media, etc.) and simply sometimes just gets better at reading facial expressions and poses and visual situations, i.e. wisdom of age
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:10pm
an important point: non journalist cell-phone videos serve the purpose of helping more segregated tribal people learn how to "read" people of other more segregated tribes. I think this has caused a lot of the escalation of culture change. Because it's not "edited" like our broadcast tv shows once were (Though it's still somewhat "edited" by "ratings"--as what else is "going viral" but high ratings?)
This also why it's incredibly dangerous the more these are falsified or successfully edited so that they are not slices of reality.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:17pm