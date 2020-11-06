Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
The chief wants the new negotiations to lead to a more trustworthy department. He admits that the process will be difficult. He also notes that race is inextricably connected to the problems the department has with the community.
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
Read the rest of the story on The Washington Post: https://t.co/NyaN4gKSmh
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:26am
This doesn't fit the narrative, PP; I am confused why you are drawing attention to it, it should remain secret.
@ChiefHallDPD is black. Today Dallas Police Post Emotional Video Urging Viewers To Help End Racism & #TakeAKnee.
I've read further that the Dallas County DA and the Dallas County Sheriff are also black.
As is the Mayor of Dallas.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:42pm
Art, are you becoming aware of the contradictions in this commie race-baiting narrative ?
Be very careful with your comments or some people may begin to realize these problems are caused by the Liberals running these cities and you may be Canceled.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 5:25pm
Hey Nonny, have u missed AA's displeasure with NY's corrupt & ineffectual Dem government all these years?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:13pm
PP, I thought she was addressing you in her comment.
Corrupt Liberals, when caught, are an impediment to the sloe commie agenda and the utopia where Masters of corruption and incompetence will rule.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:39pm
The reports of a White nationalist group posing as antifa calling for violence on Twitter shows just how far the "race baiters" will go.
I haven't seen any examples of that sort of thing from "Liberals." Perhaps you could share your information in that regard.
by moat on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:14pm
Funding of the Dallas police department delayed by calls for defunding the police.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2020/06/10/dallas-city-council-delays-approval-of-65-million-increase-to-dpd-budget-after-calls-to-defund-police/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:00am
Tulsa police major says blacks are shot 24% less often than warranted.
https://www.theroot.com/tulsa-police-major-says-theyre-shooting-black-people-24-1843984893
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:06am
This incident happened about the time the 'Peaceful Demonstrators' became the typical Mob rioting and looting. This guy may have been an innocent bystander, doubtful he was too close to the frontline.
His bottomfeeder lawyer prepped him well with his plea for 'Justice' which translates quickly into Big Money.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 2:08pm
Do you have any evidence that Daryl Washington and Jasmine Crockett are ambulance chasers?
The reports I can find show careers of supporting families of people shot by police. If they were involved with "big money lawsuits", provide information that supports your claim.
by moat on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:23pm
In America even criminals shot by police while committing crimes get the best bottomfeeders to seek big money in these civil cases.
They often win or settle because of the subjective and emotional nature of civil cases even when the shooting was justified.
I have no problem with cash settlements in cases of real bad shootings but they are rare.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 5:04pm
This is an actual event. You can find information about the people involved. You slander carelessly. Just like your boss.
by moat on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 5:43pm
Putin slanders carelessly? Just curious.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:30pm
More *chaotically*, both-sides--do-it scrambled eggs or štír fry
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:37pm
It appears as effortless as getting essay ideas from chipmunks after taking LSD.
by moat on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:54pm
Trump slanders with both carelessness and "compassion".
The flock follows the bark of the carnival clown.
by NCD on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:47pm
Anon, these your cops?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:01pm
Cop apologizes for non-brutality
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5ee26436c5b664f94c4e34b5
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:18pm