As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
I would just like to point out that once upon a time there were 100's of German newspapers being published in the upper midwest of the U.S.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:02pm
Death at the hands of police is higher for blacks 30 per 100K versus whites versus 12 per 100K for whites
https://www.statista.com/chart/21857/people-killed-in-police-shootings-in-the-us/
Death at the hands of police is the 6th leading cause of death for young black males.
https://news.umich.edu/police-sixth-leading-cause-of-death-for-young-black-men/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:16pm
Even taking that into account, his results merely show those deaths have gotten far more than equal media attention than the white deaths, within that time period.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:40pm
Seems like media is reporting on the group that is disproportionately impacted.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:48pm
Was, not is. I repeat: was. Since 2015, far from being ignored, being stressed. Not a situation where rioting was just what caused people to change their minds, it was in the news. A lot. Over at least five years, the media was covering it heavily. Not a case of "unheard". The reason? May have been BLM, maybe something else, maybe a combo. But not: nothing changes.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:10pm
Interesting POV
Your first post was about a plethora of German newspapers. Why was that your first post?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:59pm
Her first post was about Black journalists. Her 1st comment was about German press in the Midwest. Since she's from Wisconsin of distinctive Central-Eastern European stock, likely it's just a topic she finds of personal interest. Why, do you smell something suspicious?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 5:17am