    Still a mind boggling incidence of rapid culture change

    By artappraiser on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 1:55am |

    from Where the public stands on key issues that could come before the Supreme Court @ Factank @ PewResearch.org, Aug. 30, 2018

    Comments

    Yeah, we largely lost the 2004 elections over these brainiacs' timely culture wars (and a bit of voting machine rigging in Ohio), but at least it led to something rather than a futile suicidal gesture (such as the poutstorm in 2000, or the kneecapping in 2016 - which did manage a slight return of transgender bathrooms in North Carolina - truly the most pressing thing we needed to debate in the south, rather than say mass disenfranchising of voters or electing a mule as President).

    Still of course wondering when women's time will come as well, but for now I guess we're trying to erect a quick firewall to keep them from being gutted even further - I'm still worried that despite Kavanaugh having perjured, traded stolen documents, leaked grand jury evidence, and sat on a dais with a shit-eating grin giving nothing-burger answers and pleading his personal 5th in the name of "hypotheticals", that that'll be enough for a corrupt GOP to push this complicit collusive asshole onto the highest court of the land. As we're working with Russian values now, might as well quote Lenin: "The end justifies the means". Waiting for Mao's slightly messier omelette to break in.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 4:31am

    Chiming in . . .

    As we're working with Russian values now, might as well quote Lenin: "The end justifies the means".

    And don't overlook Nikki...

    ======
    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 6:47am

    Ah, but Nikki was wrong (though to be fair, he was much more the reformer than he's often given credit for - a bit of Russian bluster to cover changes underneath - pound a table with a shoe for effect, but in the end negotiate the treaties with slightly better conditions). Compared to Brezhnev, with Krushchev the kids were alright.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 7:26am

    well go big picture, think of all the things that have happened that you couldn't imagine. Like Trump becoming president as well as gay marriage becoming acceptable. Radical change. And then think that: supreme court judges can be impeached, supreme court structure can be changed, political parties can change, etc.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/12/2018 - 2:21pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/07/2018 - 12:33am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/18/2018 - 1:34am

    Bigender parity has been achieved in LA museum shows within just a couple years of the rule coming down from the powers that be!

    In 2018, female artists finally outnumbered men in L.A. museums' solo shows https://t.co/56QqIrDAyj

    — Kelly Crow (@KellyCrowWSJ) December 18, 2018

    On to other distinctions now, I presume? Some in the market are betting yes:

    The Pride Sale: Inviting Quality Material; Consignment Deadline: February 1


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/18/2018 - 10:09am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/24/2019 - 10:27pm

    Pete Buttigieg could become the first gay president. Americans are ready for one.

    By David Byler (Data analyst and political columnist focusing on elections, polling, demographics and statistics) @ WashingtonPost.com, March 26

    Right now, the political world is in the middle of the Buttigieg Boomlet. Everyone in the media (and even some voters) is going nuts for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He’s a 37-year-oldHarvard-educated Afghanistan war veteran who speaks about half a dozen languages and, like almost every Democrat in the United States, is running for president. And if Mayor Pete were to win the Democratic nomination, he’d be the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate.

    A couple of decades ago, Buttigieg’s sexuality probably would have been a deal-breaker. But polling data suggests that American opinions on LGBT issues have shifted dramatically over the past couple of decades, and those shifts have created real room for a gay candidate. Buttigieg would undoubtedly face hurdles if he were to win the nomination, but Democrats could pick candidates with more serious deficits.

    It’s hard to overstate how quickly Americans have collectively changed their mind on LGBT issues [....]


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/26/2019 - 1:10pm

    Americans’ views flipped on gay rights. How did minds change so quickly?

    By Samantha Schmidt @ WashingtonPost.com, 2 hrs. ago

    Fifty years after the Stonewall riots, the transformation in attitudes toward gay people stands out among social movements, researchers say. What’s perhaps most surprising is that support for same-sex marriage has increased among nearly all demographic groups.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 9:31pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 11:19pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 8:49pm

    Latest Comments

    more