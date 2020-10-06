    DoJ Flynn Kraziness IV - Advanced Circuitry

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:31am |

    Long but worth it explanation onf Mandamus & options (including Marty's prior piece linked within)

     

    https://www.justsecurity.org/70656/four-remarkable-arguments-in-dojs-lat...

    Marty was too polite to mention that unless learned counsel was a total schmuck, the DoJ would not make these arguments unless it were merely laying the groundwork for the Trump pardon to cloak itself in virtue for the rubes, OR as part of the "believe this preposterous lie as bitch slap"  apparat, in this case the prospective bitch is John Roberts (the other four having already fully given it up...)

     

    One of the worst aspect of Trump is how his foul insistence on your reporting rain whe he pisses on you has echoed throughout the federal bureaucracy with catastrophic ressulting incompetence.


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:34pm

    Gleeson *BATTERS* Flynn (& Trump)


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:05pm

