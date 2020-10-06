    Wherein I see how Sean Hannity makes big bucks

    By artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:45am |

    Outrage sells. And it's little different from Wrestlemania:

     

    Prior Terrell - Guess it's all a yellathon

    http://www.cc.com/video-clips/441unr/the-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-mom...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:32am

    The NFL realizes that it took the wrong stance when Kaepernick took a knee.

    The protest was about police reform

    The protest was turned into an attack on the flag 

    The current discussion is about police reform and shifting funding from police to social programs.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:45am

    Before I listen, I jjust wanna be warned in advance if I have to hear Cornell say "My dear brother Sean"...


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:37pm

