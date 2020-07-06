Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Uh oh.
June 8, 2020
Comments
Note on Painter applicable to his opinions here: Besides self-described as Law Professor. Former chief White House ethics lawyer 2005-07. Host of Politics Podcast http://bit.ly/PainterPod, Independent, he lives in Mendota Heights, MN, a suburb of the Twin Cities, is vehmently anti-Trump, and is (from Wikipedia)
vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a left-leaning[2][3] government watchdog group.... in 2018 Painter ran for the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party nomination for U.S. Senate, challenging recently appointed Senator Tina Smith.....
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 7:23pm
Richard Painter also retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 7:28pm
Here's a different take and different article on the Camden reforms:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 7:31pm
Democrats will get destroyed using the WRONG WORDS! Gotta do it like Republicans would!
Call it -
"transforming a broken force",
"culling bad cops, ending engrained system of fraud and abuse"
"create an outstanding and smart culture of service",
"target retention to form teams of elite members with unblemished records of top level performance."
by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 2:07pm
If I could "like" comments here, I would certainly do it for this one of yours.
Got several texts on my phone last night from centrist family members linking to stories about how Minneapolis City Council was going to abolish their police, see how the nutsy liberals have finally gone off the deep end. Implying that maybe it would be wise to vote for Republicans except for president as nutsy liberal Dems will be allowed to take us from bad to worse.
I really don't like to have to spend time sending them links countering the disinfo. It gives me anxiety and is stressful. Why o why can't they just do their own campaign work properly. All because they use the wrong words. All they'd have to do is use the right words. And muzzle the more liberal members who like to shout Bernie bro style agitprop which hardly ever accurately describes the programs. It's not the media that makes the words up. Rather, the media likes to talk to radicals (both sides do do it in this case) because they use inflammatory wording and inflammatories sell stories. And because radicals are willing to yap a lot to the media while the actual people doing the policy work don't cause they are busy working...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 3:13pm
Biden seems to get it. "Defunding police" is topped only by "abolish police" in bad messaging. Fix broken systems in 3 words puts the cop unions on the defensive, " broken police departments are OK?
by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 4:06pm
Yes he does. In actuality he's a true believer in building consensus and each side giving in some to make sausage, but he doesn't come across as milquetoast middle, just because on some things he'll get real feisty and do a show and go "c'mon guys you're being ridiculous"
you know sometimes I think the anarchist activist contingent causes some of the bad messaging (along with their friends the Russian bots) by "talking" the loudest at the right time on social media. Then liberal activists fly with it thinking it's picked up steam.
I've been thinking about Occupy Wall Street a lot lately, the loony anarchist leaders of that really did believe in "no police, no traditional government" Remember the zany ways they would hold meetings down there? Well if you remember, when they first started out they got an incredible outpouring of support numbers-wise. They do know how to hit hot spots with the public. They just have no real answers.
Somehow, this is all tied together: the Russian bots want to cause chaos and far lefties believe chaos is helpful and that's why some of the lefty activists are so interested in Putin and end up in pictures dining with him...when he's actually an iron grip dictator type....
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 4:44pm
BINGO! Note the quote marks:
Also, a reminder from June 4: POLICE GROUPS BREAK WITH BIDEN
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 6:45pm
centrist voters can rest assured, Hill Democrats call nutsy liberals nuts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:58pm
Jonah Goldberg suggestion approved by Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:35pm
The Harmonic Convergence? Or even Demonic?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:43pm
oops sorry I didn't see yours. But the Rick Wilson approval does add credibility--Jonah's just a pundit, Rick has experience as a campaign operative...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:11pm
Richard W. Painter's cynicism may be born of experience knowing what is really going on with a lot of local gummint:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:52pm
Didnt even know she had a dog. What kind of bagels does she eat?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:11pm