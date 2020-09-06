The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona

By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago

A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.

Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.

In a text exchange with his brothers in mid-April, Gooch said he issued a ticket to a driver who was a Mennonite and coughed on him “so he would spread Corona to the wedding they were going too. lol.” [....]

Police launched an internal investigation into Gooch after the texts were uncovered during a homicide investigation in Arizona.

Gooch’s brother, Mark Gooch, pleaded not guilty last month to the murder of Sasha Krause, a 27-year-old Sunday school teacher who disappeared from a Mennonite community in New Mexico, the Associated Press reported [....]