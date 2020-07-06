Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
Uh oh.
June 8, 2020
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
In the Bay Area, there is now a “seemingly sudden explosion of demand” for surrogacy, says Tammy Sun, who runs a software startup focused on fertility https://t.co/VORksvWO2J— The Economist’s 1843 magazine (@1843mag) June 7, 2020
“Black Lives Matter” — Mitt Romney https://t.co/5vVveG1n00— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 7, 2020
I believe the kids like this graduation message
Michelle’s words feels like a big warm hug, it’s so meaningful- ”treating people right, will never ever fail you” Michelle Obama {Class of 2020} pic.twitter.com/GtYqrsXqoX— ᶻᵉʸ⁷ ᴰ² ♡ liana (@chookook) June 7, 2020
Five black men, strangers to each other, formed a protective shield around a Louiseville police officer who was alone and trapped by an angry crowd.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I posted this June 1 but I found it helpful reading it again after the past few days:
There's more input from him here, "For those interested in research-based solutions to police violence, here's what you need to know, based on the facts and data:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1180655701271732224.html
And there was this from part of his thread:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 10:19pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:18pm
Suggestions about solutions from Andrew Yang:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:52pm