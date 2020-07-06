Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
June 8, 2020
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
In the Bay Area, there is now a “seemingly sudden explosion of demand” for surrogacy, says Tammy Sun, who runs a software startup focused on fertility https://t.co/VORksvWO2J— The Economist’s 1843 magazine (@1843mag) June 7, 2020
“Black Lives Matter” — Mitt Romney https://t.co/5vVveG1n00— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 7, 2020
I believe the kids like this graduation message
Michelle’s words feels like a big warm hug, it’s so meaningful- ”treating people right, will never ever fail you” Michelle Obama {Class of 2020} pic.twitter.com/GtYqrsXqoX— ᶻᵉʸ⁷ ᴰ² ♡ liana (@chookook) June 7, 2020
Five black men, strangers to each other, formed a protective shield around a Louiseville police officer who was alone and trapped by an angry crowd.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that he will vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, stating he “cannot in any way” support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.
“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell, a Republican, said during an appearance on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”
“I couldn’t vote for him in [2016] and I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year,” he added.
Two Buffalo police officers were charged on Saturday with felony assault after a video showed officers shoving a 75-year-old man who was protesting outside City Hall on Thursday night, officials said. ...Under New York law, a person who attacks someone 65 or older and is more than 10 years younger than the victim can be charged with felony assault, Mr. Flynn said. If convicted, the officers face up to seven years in prison.
Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest accolade, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. The Pulitzer judges praised the staff’s reporting as “immersive, compassionate coverage … that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
#StruggleSession https://t.co/dieMuzXn82— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 7, 2020
Some very interesting stuff in this piece...
Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become the face of what could amount to the American military’s fall from public grace, to levels not seen since the Vietnam War. https://t.co/xVOchlm6iY— NYT At War (@NYTimesAtWar) June 6, 2020
Many police officers are in a union that is a member of the AFL-CIO. AFL-CIO and other major unions are reluctant to criticize the police union when it supports officers accused of abuse or homicide.
Police unions are the rate-limiting step in achieving police reform. They have be made to become a part of the solution
How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/us/police-unions-minneapolis-kroll.html
Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops
By Jamie Doward @ The Observer @ TheGuardian.com, June 6
Britain is running secret missions involving drones previously used to target and kill terrorist suspects in Iraq and Syria.
The Ministry of Defence is refusing to reveal the nature or location of the operation involving RAF Reapers, which can be armed with Hellfire missiles, leading to calls for greater parliamentary oversight of Britain’s drone programme.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:23pm