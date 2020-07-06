    Anyone know what the hell is really going on here and where?

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:05pm |

    Comments

    Theater.


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:30pm

    Interesting thing about the French and America's view of them. We seem to see them as wimps and cowards but they always seem willing to brawl in the streets at a moments notice.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:48pm

    Latest Comments

    more