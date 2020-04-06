“‘If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,’ Engel said to Ruben Diaz, Jr., the Bronx borough president, at a Tuesday press conference responding to unrest and vandalism in his district related to the recent death of George Floyd,” NBC News reports. Diaz tried to explain to the asshole that he had a lineup already and didn’t want elected officials hogging the damn mic when it wasn’t about them.

Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat facing a tough primary challenge, was recently caught on a hot mic trying to bogart a speaking opportunity during a George Floyd press conference and was heard twice saying that he was only there because he's facing an election.

AOC, who defeated an old white guy from NY responded

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in her latest break with party leaders, has endorsed a Democratic primary challenger to Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), a long-serving committee chairman who represents a district adjacent to hers.

In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez announced her support for Engel’s leading challenger, middle-school principal Jamaal Bowman, whose message of generational change has echoed that of Ocasio-Cortez ahead of her 2018 upset of a long-serving Democratic incumbent.

“This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Wednesday night. “Not only is Jamaal a profound community leader, but I believe he’d make a fantastic colleague in the United States House of Representatives.”

Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is serving his 16th term in the House.

He has reported raising more than $1.6 million through March — about three times as much as Bowman — but is facing a spirited June 23 primary amid criticism that he has not spent enough time in the district.

Bowman, cited the statement as a sign that it’s time for Engel to leave Congress.