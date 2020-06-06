Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Two Buffalo police officers were charged on Saturday with felony assault after a video showed officers shoving a 75-year-old man who was protesting outside City Hall on Thursday night, officials said. ...Under New York law, a person who attacks someone 65 or older and is more than 10 years younger than the victim can be charged with felony assault, Mr. Flynn said. If convicted, the officers face up to seven years in prison.
Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest accolade, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. The Pulitzer judges praised the staff’s reporting as “immersive, compassionate coverage … that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
#StruggleSession
Some very interesting stuff in this piece...
Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become the face of what could amount to the American military’s fall from public grace, to levels not seen since the Vietnam War. https://t.co/xVOchlm6iY— NYT At War (@NYTimesAtWar) June 6, 2020
Many police officers are in a union that is a member of the AFL-CIO. AFL-CIO and other major unions are reluctant to criticize the police union when it supports officers accused of abuse or homicide.
Police unions are the rate-limiting step in achieving police reform. They have be made to become a part of the solution
How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/us/police-unions-minneapolis-kroll.html
Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops
By Jamie Doward @ The Observer @ TheGuardian.com, June 6
Britain is running secret missions involving drones previously used to target and kill terrorist suspects in Iraq and Syria.
The Ministry of Defence is refusing to reveal the nature or location of the operation involving RAF Reapers, which can be armed with Hellfire missiles, leading to calls for greater parliamentary oversight of Britain’s drone programme.
Awaiting locusts and the death of my first-born. https://t.co/OK0gBpEp1K— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) June 6, 2020
A federal judge in Denver JUST enjoined the cops from using a number of measures of force against protestors, calling certain actions of officers in Denver and across the country "disgusting." pic.twitter.com/2gMLULDX1E— danielle c. jefferis (@jeffdanielles) June 6, 2020
NEW: I got ahold of a section-by-section overview of the draft House and Senate Democrats policing bill that will be unveiled Monday— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 6, 2020
Check out the details here:
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. https://t.co/yLU3e4gWJP— zellie (@zellieimani) December 17, 2019
Powerful @GregJaffe story on a family of four left with nothing after the pandemic hit, forced to live in their car in a parking lot on the outskirts of Disney World — a testament to the economy’s fragility and cruelty https://t.co/4eOZ9Af83Z— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:00am
Cities Ask if It’s Time to Defund Police and ‘Reimagine’ Public Safety
Calls to defund, downsize or abolish police departments are gaining new traction, with advocates arguing that many police tasks would be better left to others.
The calls to redirect money away from the police come as local governments face the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
7h ago @ NYTimes.com
On Twitter, there's #DefundThePolice and #DefundPolice. Also #AbolishPolice.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:07am
Yeah, I hear privatizing security and detention services is the way to go. Perhaps Erik Prince or Blackwater are available.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:53am
Getting police off the streets and replacing them with 'public safety' public, not private,employees who are as accountable as other public employees is the objective.
Cops and cop unions have so many laws, SCOTUS decisions, arbitration boards, job protection clauses and procedures, legal and financial backing from unions, that it takes years to get one fired. Reversing all that is basically impossible. Cops would still be around, but higher quality and far less military hardware, and in less numbers. You create a new system with employees who don't handle every call by aggressive abuse or murder inflicted on the public.
by NCD on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:42am
You still need some police, and the unions wont just go away
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:28am
I'm a little irked by the amount of "abolishpolice" hyperbole I am seeing that is pretty much naive kumbaya stuff about how police are really the cause of all the crime. From supposedly smart lefties. I.E. police do most of the rapes, yadda yadda. Whatever happened to #Metoo and the horrific domestic violence during lockdown thing? Just don't mention that for now-that in the Wild West without a sheriff, the strong preyed on the weak is a taboo thing to bring up right now. The police of the world cause all the troubles in the world is a real strong meme right now because it's popular with the kids. Sssh, don't bring up that environmental regulation has to be policed...
Really, much of the MSM is helping to sell this meme by dropping nearly all other coverage. As if crime had disappeared because everyone was finally protesting police brutality. So I was glad to see the Baltimore Sun publish this little reminder that black lives are being snuffed out in inner cities every day without any police help. I get the fear of authoritarian thing, I really do and it's important to try to get rid of that so that people have decent lives. But dead is dead, whether by an authoritarian or a homie, let's have some perspective here.
There is an extremely valid argument to reduce their workload and get them back to working on actual crime. But so much delusional nonsense is being promoted that is going to eventually backfire big time with voters who happen to like security in society if it keeps up.
Even then, I saw in the article about the homeless family that the wife had called the cops about the husband hitting her at one time. Would abused women really like it if they didn't have that option anymore? If they had to work with social services when assaulted by the man in their lives?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:17pm
Yeah, i hadnt heard much about Baltimore, but after watching The Wire, every news report out of Baltimore seemed to be straight out of the series. Wild nasty shit. Sure, just turn the corners over to the criminals - what could go wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:42pm
"I'm a little irked by the amount of "abolishpolice" hyperbole I am seeing that is pretty much naive kumbaya stuff"
Yeah, cut the police force in half and in a month the screams for more police will drown out the protests we're having now. And black people will scream just as loud. During the crime wave when Clinton funded more cops most black people were as supportive of increased police presence and stricter penalties as the whites.
It's the same crap I've been hearing from the left about abolishing the Border Control cops. It's a ridiculous idea.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:35pm
From your link
We can't repeat the same thing and expect a different result.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 5:52pm
Your comment has nothing to do with the "abolish the police hyperbole," and since no one is suggesting we do the same thing that Clinton tried you're just having another of your arguments with the strawman you created. SOP for you.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:21pm
Your post included:
You provided the link. Black people did support increased policing. After seeing the results, as noted in the article, they no longer view the police as the only solution. The reluctance is a direct result of the damage done to communities by mass incarceration. Your link. My response on how it relates to the discussion.I merely responded to your post
Also of note, less policing may not result in an increase in crime in certain situations.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/05/defunding-the-police-us-what-does-it-mean
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:41pm
As the "only" solution? Christ, the Clinton program was *after* Rodney King.
You don't even know what you're arguing anymore.
Yes, more cops but fair cops - including in the projects to protect people but *not* terrorize citizens.
The equation's not that tough. As Jesus said, "Don't taze me, Bro"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 9:06pm
I know exactly what I am arguing
1992 Rodney King
1994 Crime Bill supported by the majority of the Congressional Black Caucus
Including the man running for the seat of the late Elijah Cummings, Kweisi Mfume
We got mass incarceration, not fairer cops
We got militarized police departments
Now we are here with emboldened unions and impossible to remove cops
In the midst of the pandemic and after George Floyd, the mayor of LA says he's cutting $150M from the LAPD.
Edit to add:
The equation is not easy, obviously
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:42am
Donald Moore is Reporter for Bloomberg News.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:40am
Funding the police did not prevent this tragic homicide. Crime in Baltimore was headed down until the funeral of Freddie Gray. The conditions for the uprising were created by the Baltimore police department. There were no convictions of any of the officers involved in the homicide. A special task force of the department turned its talents to robbing people instead of removing guns. The police department is funded, crime increase. Perhaps there is an alternative.
NYT The Tragedy of Baltimore
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/12/magazine/baltimore-tragedy-crime.html
There are current protests in Baltimore focused on police abuse that are peaceful. Perhaps too many funds go to police.
https://www.citylab.com/equity/2020/06/george-floyd-protest-baltimore-freddie-gray-police-violence/612685/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 3:20pm