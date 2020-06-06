Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
There is a Canadian lawyer blogger on Youtube which I have started listening to since about a month ago. This afternoon, 6-5-20] at 5:00 Mountain time Viva Frei has a live feed program with a frequent guest, Robert Barnes. who is also a lawyer. There is real time member feedback. Some of Barnes conclusions are certainly controversial but I think they are well represented in an informative and interesting format. Teaser: I heard a theory once suggesting that OJ was innocent and offering a story as plausible as most crime novels. Barnes has said, I believe, that he believes OJ is innocent and is expected to talk about that as well as current news issues, Flynn and Floyd. It will remain available in full and probably short segments tomorrow.
Comments
Thanks for the link. I have heard of Frei on other live chats. I quickly took a look and subscribed. I liked the info that I peaked at. They verified what I have found out about the Flynn case. I haven't paid too much attention into the Floyd case. When I get time today I will listen to it. .
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:18am
Nice to hear from you Momoe and glad you found the video blog worth listening to. Wish you were around more often. I remain confident that there are more than six or seven people who are probably longtime followers of dagblog and who still check it regularly but for whatever reason have chosen to quit participating. I once asked PP to check his available data and tell us how many discreet visitors there are on average. He said it was too much trouble and I accept that at face value since I do not know what effort would be involved. My own estimate based on watching hit numbers after a post or comment is about forty five, but it would be nice to know something more definite.
Hope all is well with you and your family while being grateful that mine has faired so well so far.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:40am
I lurk here once a week or so. I engage once in a blue moon. I normally don't log in when I lurk. My family is doing fine. Things are better for us now.
My food blog is keeping me busy and is doing well. I have notice there is less comments on my blog in the last year but the views have gone way up. People are less chatty. I listen to vlogs and other channels while I am on the computer doing housekeeping to my blog. I have a second window open right now on you tube and listening.
This is a important historic period we are living through and there is going to be many books that will be written analyzing the paradigm shift. I realized that if I only paid attention to traditional news outlets I wasn't getting the complete story or true reporting. There is a lot going on.
What started me to look for information was because I have international followers on my food blog would email me to ask me my opinion on something I didn't know anything on. People seem to know more outside of the US about us than we know living here. So I make it my business to pay attention outside the orange man bad memes. There is where I find pieces of information that connects together. The channel you gave, linked together some of the pieces I found.
I just wanted to let you know I agreed with you that the channel was well worth watching.
by trkingmomoe on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:55am
F. Lee
https://highline.huffingtonpost.com/article/now-we-re-talking/f-lee-bailey/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:38am
Interesting interview. The idea I recall hearing about OJ, whose case did not come up as I expected, was that his son did the deed and OJ took the rap for him. My first google search just now shows that there are in fact a number of article, none of which I have read, that cover this possibility.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:45am
I'm sticking with the Navarro gang revenge drug murder. I saw it on TV, must be true. Those people are baaaad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:52am