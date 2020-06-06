Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
#StruggleSession https://t.co/dieMuzXn82— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 7, 2020
Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest accolade, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. The Pulitzer judges praised the staff’s reporting as “immersive, compassionate coverage … that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
#StruggleSession https://t.co/dieMuzXn82— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 7, 2020
Some very interesting stuff in this piece...
Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become the face of what could amount to the American military’s fall from public grace, to levels not seen since the Vietnam War. https://t.co/xVOchlm6iY— NYT At War (@NYTimesAtWar) June 6, 2020
Many police officers are in a union that is a member of the AFL-CIO. AFL-CIO and other major unions are reluctant to criticize the police union when it supports officers accused of abuse or homicide.
Police unions are the rate-limiting step in achieving police reform. They have be made to become a part of the solution
How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/us/police-unions-minneapolis-kroll.html
Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops
By Jamie Doward @ The Observer @ TheGuardian.com, June 6
Britain is running secret missions involving drones previously used to target and kill terrorist suspects in Iraq and Syria.
The Ministry of Defence is refusing to reveal the nature or location of the operation involving RAF Reapers, which can be armed with Hellfire missiles, leading to calls for greater parliamentary oversight of Britain’s drone programme.
Awaiting locusts and the death of my first-born. https://t.co/OK0gBpEp1K— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) June 6, 2020
A federal judge in Denver JUST enjoined the cops from using a number of measures of force against protestors, calling certain actions of officers in Denver and across the country "disgusting." pic.twitter.com/2gMLULDX1E— danielle c. jefferis (@jeffdanielles) June 6, 2020
NEW: I got ahold of a section-by-section overview of the draft House and Senate Democrats policing bill that will be unveiled Monday— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 6, 2020
Check out the details here: https://t.co/0eaTHSe9ay
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. https://t.co/yLU3e4gWJP— zellie (@zellieimani) December 17, 2019
Powerful @GregJaffe story on a family of four left with nothing after the pandemic hit, forced to live in their car in a parking lot on the outskirts of Disney World — a testament to the economy’s fragility and cruelty https://t.co/4eOZ9Af83Z— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Mad Bull Lost It Way. Mostly One Liners
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
begs the question of whether they know "Go Home!" was a prominent part of Mayor Lance Bottoms speech addressing Atlanta protestors....
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:04pm