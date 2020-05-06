On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with

Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?

Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California both got emotional and came very close to yelling, “What the fuck is wrong with you, Rand Paul?” when speaking about Kentucky senator’s attempt to hold up legislation to make lynching a federal crime on a day when America was still grieving the loss of Floyd, whose life was taken while in Minneapolis police custody.

Paul came to the Senate floor in Washington to add an amendment to the anti-lynching legislation, arguing that the bill as written is overly broad and said that his amendment “would apply the criminal penalties for lynching only and not for other crimes,” CNN reports.

CNN did not note that Paul is a stone-cold bitch who saw an opportunity to grandstand and perform his routine of being a stone-cold bitch to make news. I added that part.