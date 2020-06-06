Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Mad Bull Lost It Way. Mostly One Liners
On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with
Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?
There is also no evidence that curfews work
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com, June 4
Twitter on Thursday removed a video tribute to George Floyd posted by President Trump’s reelection campaign, claiming it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material.
The Team Trump account tweeted out a nearly four-minute long video that is narrated by a speech the president gave a few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
"An armored vehicle parked on a municipal complex bugged my dad, and when something bugs Dr. Gary E. Farwell, U.S. Air Force (Retired), Gold Star Dad, he takes action."https://t.co/u71qmdJvZq— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 4, 2020
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
By Dan Diamond @ Politico Magazine, June 4
For months, health experts told Americans to stay home. Now, many are encouraging the public to join mass protests
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:00am
Cities Ask if It’s Time to Defund Police and ‘Reimagine’ Public Safety
Calls to defund, downsize or abolish police departments are gaining new traction, with advocates arguing that many police tasks would be better left to others.
The calls to redirect money away from the police come as local governments face the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
7h ago @ NYTimes.com
On Twitter, there's #DefundThePolice and #DefundPolice. Also #AbolishPolice.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:07am
Yeah, I hear privatizing security and detention services is the way to go. Perhaps Erik Prince or Blackwater are available.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:53am
Getting police off the streets and replacing them with 'public safety' public, not private,employees who are as accountable as other public employees is the objective.
Cops and cop unions have so many laws, SCOTUS decisions, arbitration boards, job protection clauses and procedures, legal and financial backing from unions, that it takes years to get one fired. Reversing all that is basically impossible. Cops would still be around, but higher quality and far less military hardware, and in less numbers. You create a new system with employees who don't handle every call by aggressive abuse or murder inflicted on the public.
by NCD on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:42am
You still need some police, and the unions wont just go away
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:28am