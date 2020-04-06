Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"An armored vehicle parked on a municipal complex bugged my dad, and when something bugs Dr. Gary E. Farwell, U.S. Air Force (Retired), Gold Star Dad, he takes action."https://t.co/u71qmdJvZq— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 4, 2020
June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Mad Bull Lost It Way. Mostly One Liners
On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with
Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?
There is also no evidence that curfews work
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com, June 4
Twitter on Thursday removed a video tribute to George Floyd posted by President Trump’s reelection campaign, claiming it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material.
The Team Trump account tweeted out a nearly four-minute long video that is narrated by a speech the president gave a few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
By Dan Diamond @ Politico Magazine, June 4
For months, health experts told Americans to stay home. Now, many are encouraging the public to join mass protests
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
Comments
The ignored playbook
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/06/03/police-law-enforcement-protests-military-george-floyd-299233
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 3:10am
Meanwhile, Europe way...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 7:05am