On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with
Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?
Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California both got emotional and came very close to yelling, “What the fuck is wrong with you, Rand Paul?” when speaking about Kentucky senator’s attempt to hold up legislation to make lynching a federal crime on a day when America was still grieving the loss of Floyd, whose life was taken while in Minneapolis police custody.
Paul came to the Senate floor in Washington to add an amendment to the anti-lynching legislation, arguing that the bill as written is overly broad and said that his amendment “would apply the criminal penalties for lynching only and not for other crimes,” CNN reports.
CNN did not note that Paul is a stone-cold bitch who saw an opportunity to grandstand and perform his routine of being a stone-cold bitch to make news. I added that part.
Comments
I read about this earlier today that included a video clip.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/anti-lynching-cory-booker-rand-paul_n_5ed...
If Paul was grandstanding, he was way out done by Senators Booker and Harris who appeared to be more infuriated by his timing than his argument. I would want to read more, maybe the entire bill for myself, before committing but from what I know about it right now and even more because of the way the two wannabe future presidents tried to use the current political climate to push the bill through, I tend to side with Paul. I do not think the legal definition of lynching as "an extrajudicial execution by a mob" should be broadened. That is simple and clear and definitely damnable. Broadening it invites endless controversies. Cui bono?
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:38pm
The Emmett Till Bill
the issue
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:54pm
Senators Booker and Harris wanted a formal vote on the a House bill from last February on the day of George Floyd's funeral when mobs were still roaming the streets. Hardly surprising that other senators objected to being put in a spot like that, even some who would have voted a formal Aye. They chose to put it to a voice vote instead where only one of them was needed to thwart Senators' Booker and Harris attempted emotional extortion. Paul either volunteered for the duty or drew the short straw.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:38am
The first to be prosecuted under such a physical harm Law Will be "Antifa", So we should be careful what we ask for. AFAIK the lynching Bill Is largely symbolic - that we specically ban a horrendius practice of vigilante terrorism/"justice" that used to be common, death being the primary outcome. Pass it, move on to the more pressing police responsibility laws.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:46am
If the Senate blocks this, forget about passing anything that addresses racial injustice until Democrats control the Senate.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:24am
In the last week 13 people mostly minorities have been Lynched by the Mob roaming our streets .
Virtue signaling legislation from our feckless congress won't bring any of them back but our existing laws may bring some of them to justice.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 2:03am