By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4

Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.

The move comes as tensions have risen between the mayor's office and the police department following the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was shot and killed by officers in her Louisville apartment on March 13 [....]