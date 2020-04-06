Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
The move comes as tensions have risen between the mayor's office and the police department following the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was shot and killed by officers in her Louisville apartment on March 13 [....]
I'm thinking the thin blue line is going to be a lot thinner sooner than later.A lot of cops have been either on duty or on call 24/7 for going on two weeks now and are reaching their breaking point. We'll be lucky if only the National Guard is called out to relieve them.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 9:24am
The exhaustion is evident in many places. I respect how difficult a job it can be. There are, perhaps, ways to support them, in the provision of resources of labor and material that has not been done. But no amount of assistance outside of their authority can stand in for their authority.
If people with guns arrest somebody but cannot make it a legal arrest through a process of law, then there is no arrest. The Armed Forces are trained to kill the enemy and restrict movement in a place once it has been secured. They cannot do what cops do, know what they are looking at and act well or badly upon that information.
by moat on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:18pm