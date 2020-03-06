Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
a comment (a tweet quote) which I tried to post twice on my news thread about deflation numbers here, turns up twice in the running "Recent Comments," but does not appear on the news thread itself. Those entries on "Recent Comments" do take you back to the thread, but the comments themselves do not appear. Just noting the problem in case it happens to someone else.
By Dan Diamond @ Politico Magazine, June 4
For months, health experts told Americans to stay home. Now, many are encouraging the public to join mass protests
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
“Police are shaking their heads because he used to be a stand-up guy who backed law enforcement,” one top official said.
By Marc Kaputo and Natasha Korecki @ Politico.com, June 4
[....] “Clearly, he’s made a lot of changes the way candidates do during the primary process, but he kept moving left and fell off the deep end,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, the umbrella organization for Police Benevolent Association chapters.
Free-to-read: Covid-19 lockdowns have led to the largest rises in unemployment since the 1930s. We asked six economists and market analysts what to expect — and what might be done to avert turmoil https://t.co/8wJvtuvS7z— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 4, 2020
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat facing a tough primary challenge who, by all accounts, is worthless, was recently caught on a hot mic trying to bogart a speaking opportunity during a George Floyd press conference and was heard twice saying that he was only there because he’s facing an election.
Favorability ratings:— Gavin Mueller (@gavinmuellerphd) June 4, 2020
Donald Trump: 42%
Joe Biden: 46%
Burning down a police station: 54%https://t.co/QFmjmYWNt3
The news broke in the Texas Tribune at around 7:30 in the evening, or roughly halfway on my trip from Austin back to my apartment in College Station. The headline read: “Austin police critically injured a black man during protests against police violence.”
I knew who this unidentified black man was at around 5:45 that morning, though I confess I sometimes have trouble thinking of him as a “man.”
His name is Justin Howell. And he is my little brother.
Just after midnight on March 13, police in Louisville on a drug raid forced their way into the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who worked as an emergency room technician. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, woke up and grabbed his gun. According to the police, Walker then fired at them, and the police returned with a storm of at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor at least eight times, killing her.
All over the country, people are showing up — often for the first time in their lives — to protest police brutality and injustice. In tiny ag towns like Havre and Hermiston, Oregon, but also in midsize cities Topeka, Kansas, and Waco, Texas; on island hamlets (Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine); and in well-to-do suburbs (Lake Forest Park, Washington; Darien, Connecticut; Chagrin Falls, Ohio). They are showing up at the courthouse. They are kneeling and observing eight minutes of silence — a reference to how long Floyd was pinned to the ground in a knee chokehold by the Minneapolis police officer who was later charged with his murder. They are marching down interstates and waving signs on street corners.
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
[....] Gold's Gym [....] Hertz [....] JCPenny [....] J. Crew Group [....] Neiman Marcus [....] Tuesday Morning [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3, 10:54 pm
WASHINGTON — Ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday told members of three congressional committees that before he was abruptly fired, he was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s treatment of staffers as well as the secretary’s decision to approve a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s firing of Linick — one of several inspector generals he has recently ousted — and whether it was a retaliatory move [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3
All positive cases were asymptomatic, an encouraging development
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
In the embed code, delete icons. Usually itll five an error trying to post these, but seems it let you but got confused in another part of the systém
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:12am
I did delete any icons. I know it won't take at all with icons. This is something I never experienced before: it took but it didn't post the the thread. So I did it twice. And same thing happened. could have been an usual piece of code or something, I guess. Not complaining, is not a big deal, just noting for the record in case it starts happening more often.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:57am
Ok, as you can see it published for me. Ill také another look at permissions or whether it might be personál ;-)
ETA: Appears now after i delete the leasing/trailing <p> paragraoh stuffs, but wiped out the Twitter embed, so idunno.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:02am
ahh--maybe an open paragraph code--I get that from back in bulletin board days.
edit to add: sorta get it
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:11am
That makes sense. The autoformatter usually takes care of these things, but maybe you mangaged to outfox it.
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 7:40am
Now that she gets it, may want to put her to work hacking PHP
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 8:24am
It just did it again on that thread! I tried to put another tweet on as a comment and it didn't appear on the thread but it does appear in "Latest Comments" It must be something in the original post causing it? I am going to give up on that thread and repost the new story as a news item.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:40pm