Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
Comments
A comment by Emani Matka on her Facebook page claims her "Fender Bender" described elsewhere was she hit 5 Cars drunk driving, them was talking crazy to the womens ať first and hit a child in the store.
Who to believe? Very little effort to describe circumstance.
Can't copy for some Reason
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=145226863794681&id=100049221...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:30am
I wouldn't have posted on it because of that problem until I saw Vox did a story. And that made me think we might be hearing more about it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 1:51pm
Yeah, it's dangerous to post anything before it's sat for 2 years & been reviewed 13 times.
Still, via Occam's Razor, is it more reasonable to assume 20+ black men in 2020 in the middle of discrimination protests went and beat someone for no reason than being trans, or that she'd done something really screwy that they were pissed about?
And, er, the trans community sometimes seems to take great license with its discrimination causes.
Anyway, here's the comment (can copy from Windows for some reason):
And no, I don't have a conclusion what happened.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:24pm
Yeah, it's dangerous to post anything before it's sat for 2 years & been reviewed 13 times.
You joke, but I do think it's very important that if one can't do extensive research of all kinds of social media from all different p.o.v to at least wait until a journalist type spending more time on it has tried to! Knee jerk reaction to agitprop on social media is one of the main problems of our time without even going into the Russian troll thing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:43pm
That actually wasn't a joke. Like that video the other day that at first glance we might have taken at face value, but look just an extra few seconds it starts looking quite fake.
We're programmed on the internet to draw instant conclusions, take quick sides, to meld subtlety to the left or right to make it fit the proper narrative. One of the most powerful expressions is "I don't know", but the way the chaos machine is working, it's to drive it into "it's unknowable" rather than the more positive & adult "I have to think about it".
Watching 12 Angry Men right now, oddly enough - "he might be guilty - but let's talk it over a bit - a boy's life is at stake".
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:59pm