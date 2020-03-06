    Strange glitch with Dagblog software just happened

    By artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:58pm |

    a comment (a tweet quote) which I tried to post twice on my news thread about deflation numbers here, turns up twice in the running "Recent Comments," but does not appear on the news thread itself. Those entries on "Recent Comments" do take you back to the thread, but the comments themselves do not appear. Just noting the problem in case it happens to someone else.

    Comments

    In the embed code, delete icons.  Usually itll five an error trying to post these, but seems it let you but got confused in another part of the systém 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:12am

    I did delete any icons. I know it won't take at all with icons. This is something I never experienced before: it took but it didn't post the the thread. So I did it twice. And same thing happened. could have been an usual piece of code or something, I guess. Not complaining, is not a big deal, just noting for the record in case it starts happening more often.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:57am

    Ok, as you can see it published for me. Ill také another look at permissions or whether it might be personál ;-)

    ETA: Appears now after i delete the leasing/trailing <p> paragraoh stuffs, but wiped out the Twitter embed, so idunno.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:02am

    ahh--maybe an open paragraph code--I get that from back in bulletin board days.

    edit to add: sorta get it


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:11am

    That makes sense. The autoformatter usually takes care of these things, but maybe you mangaged to outfox it.


    by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 7:40am

    Now that she gets it, may want to put her to work hacking PHP


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 8:24am

    Latest Comments

    more