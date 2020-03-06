Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
In Russia, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.
Russia, like many countries, is suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.
Amid rising unemployment, there are signs of growing disillusionment with the Kremlin. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg has been to Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg to gauge the mood.
VIDEO Produced by Will Vernon, camera/editing Matthew Goddard.
Comments
Sorry, pretty crappy piece - doesnt give any sensei of how big disgruntlement Is, or whether it really extends past Covid to troops in Syria or other issues, how he's handling corruption, . "Twice as many people asking for help" doesnt sound too bad in a pandemic.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:51am