Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Interview with Patrick Skinner by Ezra Klein
After George Floyd’s death, a CIA officer turned Georgia cop speaks out - Vox https://t.co/5KRszEJcFG— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) June 3, 2020
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3, 10:54 pm
WASHINGTON — Ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday told members of three congressional committees that before he was abruptly fired, he was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s treatment of staffers as well as the secretary’s decision to approve a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s firing of Linick — one of several inspector generals he has recently ousted — and whether it was a retaliatory move [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3
All positive cases were asymptomatic, an encouraging development
In Russia, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.
Russia, like many countries, is suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.
Amid rising unemployment, there are signs of growing disillusionment with the Kremlin. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg has been to Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg to gauge the mood.
VIDEO Produced by Will Vernon, camera/editing Matthew Goddard.
Hence, Barr's "troops", under his control:
THERE IT IS..... Trump and Barr are patrolling DC with federal prison guards trained to deal with prison riots and crisis situations in prisons. https://t.co/NP7wc0yBDC— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 4, 2020
By Alexander Burns & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, June 3
President Trump is facing the bleakest outlook for his re-election bid so far, [....]
“There is no obvious strategy in terms of message,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist based in California. “The president defaults to base messages regardless of strategy, thus the campaign becomes a base-driven campaign.”
The United States is one of the only countries in the world with a cash bail system that is dominated by commercial bail bondsmen. This system discriminates against people of color and the poor and is in dire need of reform. https://t.co/L6SJjjb9l6— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) June 3, 2020
Moments before former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to address the nation after another night of protests, a chyron appeared on MSNBC teeing up the speech.
“Soon: Biden speaks on civil unrest from Philadelpha,” the text read.
In any ordinary presidential election, that kind of wording in the lower left corner of the television would serve as an innocuous and forgettable teaser. But on Tuesday morning, the mere mention of an upcoming Biden event was notable for an entirely different reason: it almost never happens.
This is a fascinating trend, and tracks with the other polling I've seen, which shows that people think that race relations are bad in America, except in their own communities, where they are good. https://t.co/55uJ4QSl8u— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2020
This is the on-line story: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; also charging other 3 involved | Star Tribune https://t.co/YF4JFbpocp— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020
This is a very powerful ad. But see for yourself. https://t.co/CNqzqJuRxv— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) June 3, 2020
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr
"They let us down": How the CDC stumbled in its early response to the coronavirus. Remarkable reporting in this must-read by @abbygoodnough @shearm @EricLiptonNYT @apoorva_nyc https://t.co/AIFqLvVeTc
ATLANTA — I frantically screamed into the phone to my teenage son: “Lance, WHERE ARE YOU?!”
Social media posts were swirling that protests were being planned in Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesotan, while a police officer knelt on his neck.
Although as mayor, the chief of police reports to me, in that moment, I knew what every other parent to a black child in America knows: I could not protect my son. To anyone who saw him, he was simply who he is, a black man-child in the promised land that we all know as America.
June 2, 2020
