Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
ATLANTA — I frantically screamed into the phone to my teenage son: “Lance, WHERE ARE YOU?!”
Social media posts were swirling that protests were being planned in Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesotan, while a police officer knelt on his neck.
Although as mayor, the chief of police reports to me, in that moment, I knew what every other parent to a black child in America knows: I could not protect my son. To anyone who saw him, he was simply who he is, a black man-child in the promised land that we all know as America.
I know that as a mayor of one of the largest cities in our country, I should now be offering solutions. But the only comforting words I have to offer so far are those that I know to be most true: that we are better than this; that we as a country are better than the barbaric actions that we are forced to keep watching play out on our screens like a grotesque horror movie stuck on repeat. We are better than the hatred and anger that consumes so many of us. We are better than this deplorable disease called racism that remains so rampant.
With each passing second separating me from the peace of mind a mother feels having secured the safety of her children, I could not waste minutes articulating all of those things to my son. All I could say was, “Baby, please come home — now! It’s not safe for black boys to be out today.”
Comments
Echoes the fears Mayor de Blasio had about his son
https://time.com/3644168/new-york-police-de-blasio-wenjian-liu-rafael-ramos/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 8:42am
O/T but interesting, Ferguson just elected it's first black mayor,
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/03/us/politics/ella-jones-ferguson-mayor.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 8:45am
O/T but interesting, largely the same statements from the video from the piece that i linked to 4 days ago that you had to blacksplain/analyze my intents while not actually thinking about the mayor and her speech and how that fit into the thought about a VP position.
Does this blog have a separate-but-equal policy that i dont know about?
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/30/is-the-time-of-keisha-lance-bottom...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:12am
I did not think about you at all. I posted a link to her WaPo opinion article from this morning. I make no connection with her fitness as a VP candidate.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:06pm
Well thats pretty fucking stupid since you commented on the piece. Are you on sedatives? (you even made a comment about why i must have liked how she told "them" how to behave, so you must have seen her and Killer Mike's press conference.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Not on drugs. Saw the article. Posted the link.
Saw the press conference, didn't think about you.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:50pm