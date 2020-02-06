    jollyroger's picture

    Electric Reichstag Bugaloo

    By jollyroger on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 12:23pm |

    Be on the lookout for Hawaiin Shirts.

     

    Evidently the Brooks Brothers neo nazi uniforms from Charlottesville (ableit tastefully accessorized with indiscretely placed swastica pins) have morphed into Hawaiin Shirts (?1) as garb for the fashionable white supremecist out for a little provacateur ramble.

     

    I call upon my Anonymous comrades to penetrate the communications net that must underlie what I have no doubt is the false flag operation seeking to seize upon this moment as the time to foment the fulfillment of their nutty race war dreams..

     

    I look forward to the rapid introduction AI empowered facial and postural recognition systems so we can dox the looters who are surely Bugaloo Bros not of color.

    Comments

    White supremacists pose as Antifa online, call for violence

    Donie O&#39;Sullivan

    By Donie O'SullivanCNN Business

     

    Updated 1:09 PM ET, Tue June 2, 2020

     

    https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/02/tech/antifa-fake-twitter-account/index.ht...


    by jollyroger on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 1:30pm

    Andy Ngo was faking Antifa attack videos this week shortly before releasing a new article And retweeting Trump's powerless Antifa ban heavily. How much did they coordinate?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 2:59pm

    On the brighter side, they are dumb enough to have left tracks...


    by jollyroger on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 3:19pm

    in other unidentified troop news, I admit I laughed at this reply, so spot on:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:36am

    P.S. I see Project Lincoln peeps Steve Schmidt and John Weaver are as nosy as any Karen on this topic:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:42am

    Just popped into my head from childhood TV watching memories, that Gladys Kravitz was the 1960's version of a Karen:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:50am

     

    Social media users widely shared a manipulated photo of his white buses, edited to show the words “Soros Riot Dance squad” emblazoned on the sides.

     

     

    https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/False-claims-of-antifa-protesters-pl...

     

     


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:32am

    https://ussanews.com/News1/2020/06/02/white-busses-marked-soros-riot-dan...


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35am

    Latest Comments

    more