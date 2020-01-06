Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 6, 2019
When Trump flashed the Bible on Monday at St. John’s Church near Washington’s Lafayette Park, he was holding it upside down and backwards, almost as if the book—or any book—has an unknown purpose.
This made is painfully clear that he was using the Bible as a prop, and that his appearance in front of the church was an effort to pander to the religious right. ... it’s likely to be remembered as one of the most shameful stunts of his entire presidency.
Giant crowd heading for the White House. What's next? https://t.co/PctZbYeRIv— Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) June 2, 2020
...Holy shit. https://t.co/BmnFpzBjwV— #TestAndTrace Smith (@Noahpinion) June 2, 2020
Should we worry that the way they used to be is the way they are now?
As the protesters moved north, fringe groups hung back, setting fires, breaking windows and grabbing goods from a string of luxury boutiques.
By Ali Watkins, Erik M. Norman & Nate Schweber @ NYTimes.com, June 1 with numerous photos
[....] By morning, the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977. Block after block of boutiques in the Flatiron district had their windows shattered and’ their goods looted.
Watching all the terrible news in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, it’s been hard not to think about Eric Garner. The cases have so many similarities.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
The real MVP
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:15pm
new piece @ FiveThirtyEight: Police Are Killing Fewer People In Big Cities, But More In Suburban And Rural America
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:39pm
Excerpt; There's actually been progress in the 30 big urban areas:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:42pm
Police should not be shooting or choking unarmed citizens. Period.
Would you really use these numbers as a sign of encouragement?
The data do not take into account that people are now capturing police abuse with and without death on video. People see women being swarmed for not wearing masks. They see an elderly woman trying to protect her grandson, pushed to the ground by police officers who pulled out their guns because the young man did not come to a full stop at a red light. No traffic accident occurred. No one was hit by the car.
The numbers above represent great progress to you. You argue from a bubble.
Are you working for Trump?
Edit to add:
Despite a recent uptick, the homicide rate in Chicago is dramatically decreased from the 1990s. Would you hand out an award?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 3:43pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:51pm