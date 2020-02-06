[....] By morning, the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977. Block after block of boutiques in the Flatiron district had their windows shattered and’ their goods looted.
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
There's lots more, but I'll stop now. It's ALLOVER THE COUNTRY. This is not accurately being reported in the national news. It's not just "anarchists". It's a crime wave. And it's serious.
We are all going to suffer this, we were already looking at a Depression. Insurers are going to run out of money and premiums are going to go sky high.
Coronavirus infections will probably go sky high as well. In a couple weeks, maybe the hospital workers will have enough strength to work long hours under massivie stress. Maybe they won't.
Edit to add: here's another sad one from Sacramento:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:04am
Can't stop because it's horrible and frightening not being covered enough; from first page of returns of a Google News search for "looting", ALLOVER THE COUNTRY
'They weren't protesters, protesters have a cause': Business owners attacked after storefront looted in South Loop
THEY CAME TO SUPPORT PROTEST AND CHECK BUSINESS LOOTED, ATTACKED, HUSBAND IN HOSPITAL
Bay Area cities order curfews amid fallout from looting and violence, prepare for more protests
Police Monday investigated several shootings and processed a number of suspects in a weekend of looting across the region, as they also prepared for more ...
The Mercury NewsYesterday
Roving Looters Leave San Leandro Walmart Ransacked And Smoldering
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Looters smashed their way into the San Leandro Walmart store late Sunday night, shattering windows, stripping shelves, toppling ...
CBS San FranciscoYesterday
Protests, looting continue in Southern California as new week begins
OC Register, 4 hrs. ago
Looting, vandalism break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests in wake of George Floyd's death
Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard to Chicago suburbs as curfews issued
WLS TV, 5 hrs. ago
Atlantic City looting is latest blow to this casino town: How it unfolded, what set it of
June 1, 2020- 5:38 PM
Video captures looting of downtown Spokane’s Nike store
The Spokesman Review - yesterday
Boston Business Owners Are Picking Up the Pieces after Overnight Damage
Independent shop and restaurant owners say property destruction and theft are added hardships for them during the pandemic—and distractions from the protest centered on justice for George Floyd.
Boston Magazine - yesterday
Protesters worry that Tampa looting, police clashes will overshadow message
Police fired beanbags and tear gas. Stores were burned and looted. The explosive weekend left protesters with complicated feelings.
Tampa Bay Times - yesterday
It goes on and on, allover the country,this is not even the complete first page of links
Austin-Area Stores Looted As Protests Continue
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
Reports of looting at Tropicana & Koval, Las Vegas
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:21am
There are some things that you can change and there are things that you cannot change. You look at your personal situation and ask if there is anyone you can help. You ask if you need help. Our ancestors survived bad times and we have their genes. Each one help one. We have people around us who need help. There is always someone in worse shape. We can reach out to people who are energized by helping others. In these times, we do both. We have people around us who care.
I don't text a lot, but I have been texting friends and family about their frustrations and anger. They text me about their anger and frustrations. It is cathartic. I have connected with cousins I only see at family reunions. We are not in this alone.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 8:32am
This is the consequence of Trump’s reign of lawlessness, lies, hate, divisiveness, incompetence, obsession with unaccountable power, lack of decency and humanity and his stoking of rage.
Trump ridiculed a pandemic virus and brought us mass deaths and economic collapse. He stoked hate and police brutality and we got the murder in Minneapolis, by a police force represented by a white supremacist union chief. Trump is a sociopath, the biggest looter and miscreant in the nation. He will likely make things worse. He wants blood in the streets, he wants power and domination at any cost. As Scaramucci said, he will, and is, throwing the nation under the bus in the hopes of re-election.
In Phoenix protests last night, where the police force is led by a black female department chief, the crowd was dispersed at the curfew by a black woman from the protestors asking if any of the police will take a knee to support them, a practice vehemently attacked by Trump as hating America when done by NFL players. Three cops did. The protestors went home.
by NCD on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:11am
Chicago: "We've lost Macy's, Police Official Says"
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 3:55pm
Cicero: Looting Suspects Caught Hiding In Liquor Store; Earlier two bystanders shot and killed
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:05pm
Man Dies After Attempting To Break Into North Philadelphia ATM With Explosives, Several ATMs Destroyed Overnight VIDEO
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a series of ATM explosions after several loud booms were heard throughout Philadelphia overnight. In all, police say vandals tried to blow up 10 ATMs, and a botched attempt left one person dead Tuesday morning.
West Philadelphia ShopRite Looted For 15 Hours Straight, Owner Says VIDEO
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owner of a West Philadelphia ShopRite says looters ravaged his store for 15 hours straight, taking whatever they wanted from the pharmacy, liquor department and cash register. Owner Jeff Brown says looters ransacked the ShopRite of Parkside and several other businesses at the ParkWest Town Center on 52nd Street over the weekend.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:14pm
NYC: 700 Arrested as ‘Packs’ of Looting Youth Defy Curfew; Curfew Extended through Sunday
Rampant looting was reported in Manhattan and the Bronx overnight. Mayor Bill de Blasio flat-out rejected calls for the National Guard Tuesday, saying "outside armed forces" would exacerbate the situation
By Kiki Intarasuwan, Jennifer Millman, Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, Brian Price and Myles Miller •
WITH VIDEOS @ NBC News, Published June 2, 2020 • Updated 1 hour ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:22pm
When the looting starts, the rooting stops
By Christine Marallen, Opinion contributor @ Cincinnati.com, Published 4:13 p.m. ET June 2, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:31pm
Interesting that the Mayor of Atlanta was a few days ahead of her, knew what she was seeing: ...This isn't protest....GO HOME. GO HOME. GO HOME...
Now the rooting is gonna end. Notice when you've lost the suburban females. The liberal families who like rule of law more than protesting.
Just better hope you don't lose their vote by November!
What blue city mayors and blue state governors do right now is gonna have a huge effect, huge. They need to talk tough like the mayor of Atlanta did. They really do need to get tough. Probably no more protests, they distract the police from crime fighting.
Oh and I'd be willing to bet right now that the next mayor of NYC (if it survives, that is, with less than half the businesses it used to have) will be a Republican.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:44pm