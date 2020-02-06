Be on the lookout for Hawaiin Shirts.

Evidently the Brooks Brothers neo nazi uniforms from Charlottesville (ableit tastefully accessorized with indiscretely placed swastica pins) have morphed into Hawaiin Shirts (?1) as garb for the fashionable white supremecist out for a little provacateur ramble.

I call upon my Anonymous comrades to penetrate the communications net that must underlie what I have no doubt is the false flag operation seeking to seize upon this moment as the time to foment the fulfillment of their nutty race war dreams..

I look forward to the rapid introduction AI empowered facial and postural recognition systems so we can dox the looters who are surely Bugaloo Bros not of color.