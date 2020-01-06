Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I wrote about the data on police violence, what’s changed since 2014, and how the data can help us identify solutions to reduce police violence nationwide. https://t.co/dQALxb3Cuh— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 1, 2020
Watching all the terrible news in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, it’s been hard not to think about Eric Garner. The cases have so many similarities.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
Good for these @Facebook employees. https://t.co/Q5fOZRCXD5— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 1, 2020
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There are far more new reported US coronavirus cases today than when stay-at-home orders were issued 9 weeks ago. Many are wondering what the point was if the spread could not be slowed, have lost faith in government, fear the worst is ahead, so loot: is that nihilism? https://t.co/z2ZS6pKdjK— Khanoisseur (@Khanoisseur) June 1, 2020
1. "Isn't the military already on the ground"?— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020
A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it's wearing its "state" hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial.
Meanwhile in Australia, our very own government evil is more subtle.— Paul Becker (@_Paul_Becker_) June 1, 2020
“Robodebt was a terror campaign against class mobility.”@Asher_Wolf https://t.co/quAh3Ulbkd
There's two things going on in protest and unrest right now. And it's important to separate them if people want solutions and progress.
One is that people feel that there is a major racism problem.
The other is that people feel there is a policing problem.
Well, this article makes clear that the big blue cities have made a lot of progress on the policing problem in the last few years. That's fact-based reality.
How people feel is about racism in society is different reality.
I just hope the progress being made in police departments in big cities isn't hurt by what's going on now.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:56pm
Fake Anonymous attack
