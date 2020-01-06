Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(Read in its entirety)— CarpeDiem89 (@Carpediem4989) June 1, 2020
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
The real MVP
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
(Read in its entirety)
I wrote about the data on police violence, what’s changed since 2014, and how the data can help us identify solutions to reduce police violence nationwide. https://t.co/dQALxb3Cuh— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 1, 2020
Good for these @Facebook employees. https://t.co/Q5fOZRCXD5— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 1, 2020
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There are far more new reported US coronavirus cases today than when stay-at-home orders were issued 9 weeks ago. Many are wondering what the point was if the spread could not be slowed, have lost faith in government, fear the worst is ahead, so loot: is that nihilism? https://t.co/z2ZS6pKdjK— Khanoisseur (@Khanoisseur) June 1, 2020
1. "Isn't the military already on the ground"?— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020
A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it's wearing its "state" hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial.
Meanwhile in Australia, our very own government evil is more subtle.— Paul Becker (@_Paul_Becker_) June 1, 2020
“Robodebt was a terror campaign against class mobility.”@Asher_Wolf https://t.co/quAh3Ulbkd
Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:55pm
The definitive video compilation of how Minneapolis cops murdered Floyd.
The 'incident' would have been better handled by giving authority to any of the pedestrians present, certainly without arrest but a verbal warning about a bad $20, than the torture treatment by these killer cops..
It should be noted, by anyone who has dealt with those under the influence of alcohol, in medical settings or otherwise, which was reported to be the case with Floyd, that the interaction involves some complications, which these cops certainly must have been aware of, but didn't care about.
by NCD on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 5:02pm
all fine and good to review all the criminal procedure that went on here, NCD, for general information of the public, but doing that doesn't really get to the heart of the problem we are dealing with here. Because
We can make sure there are fewer of them, and the real truth is considerable progress has been made on that front in the last few years, BUT there are always going to be incidents of criminal cops and you have to have the systems to deal with them once they are found. Just as there are criminals as part of any professional demographic, i.e., doctors or lawyers or accountants.
Obviously, something is wrong with the prosecutorial system in Minneapolis.
I was listening while I typed to Andrew Cuomo talk to MSNBC and explain that you have to have at least the state attorney general/prosecutor deal with police misconduct. That you cannot have police policed by local prosecutors, as that is a conflict of interest, as they must work with police all the time to prosecute criminal cases. And he notes he could not get this passed in NY, and that he had to do it in special instances by executive order. Laws about prosecution of police have to change.
Second, and equally important something is wrong with how much leeway we give to police unions, this particular one is very sicko, for the most pertnient example:
People do have the power to affect change here! They just need to start exercising it more fervently. Instructions HOW to do that ARE HERE.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 5:51pm
Much of what you posted here as well as your post on ways to change police violence is what we need from the black leaders of these protests. Where are they and what do they have to say? My frustration with Black Lives Matter and these and other riots is they don't seen to have an agenda, a list of changes or demands, that they want to improve the system. It's just "We're mad as hell and we're not gonna take it anymore."
This is the point that Hillary was making in her meeting with BLM 4 years ago. And still it's the same, riots without a policy agenda.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:01pm
I am on board with supporting whatever coalition brings about change upon the basis of the " allocation of resources" model. But is that not the most fiercely contended issue at every level of government?
For a variety of reasons, our system has not worked out some of the basic principles of governance that other people have.
by moat on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:19pm
Of course it's a fight but those who want the change have to come up with the changes they want and fight for them. The message can't be I'm so angry and I want you to do something but I don't know specifically what I want.
The civil rights movement of MLK had a list of policy demands from small bore changes, like integrating buses, to major policy ideas that required national legislation. Act Up had policy ideas and changes for every action they took. Environmentalists have a list of policy ideas they're pushing. All of these groups have successfully achieved some of their goals. What are the goals of these riots? What are the policy ideas and the changes they want? All I see is they want the cop put in jail. He probably should go to jail but that's trivial. The changes we need are designed to stop it from happening in the first place.
If MLK and his team were still around he'd be there with a list of demands. Real concrete changes in the law and the system. There doesn't seem to be anyone around like that in BLM who can lead these movements.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:50pm