Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
PS/ The investigation ongoing into Flynn in late 2016 was a counterintelligence investigation; a criminal investigation came later. But the *concepts* undergirding the Logan Act, a criminal statute, are actually even more *richly* in play in a *counterintelligence* investigation.— Seth Abramson (@) (@SethAbramson) May 30, 2020
The Flynn transcript shows the incoming Trump administration colluding with Russia against the U.S. government https://t.co/13xIhul7rp— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 29, 2020
Eli, you are not a CIA officer, nor could you play one on TV. Kislyak was grooming Flynn, Flynn went for it hook, line and sinker. Flynn is collaborating with Kislyak to undermine Obama's NSC: https://t.co/ESvU9Tiv1w pic.twitter.com/pSJbzQk7Jv— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) May 29, 2020
This is the thing that really gets me.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 29, 2020
Argue that it was cool for Flynn to call up Kislyak and undermine sanctions imposed bc you're HAPPY Russia helped Trump get elected, if you want.
But JEEBUS, doesn't it bother you that Flynn simpered like a little girl? That's embarrasing https://t.co/cIqDgyJmrw
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 12:55am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 5:48pm
The timing element is curious. Why release the transcripts now rather than some other time?
The transcripts do not support any of the narratives from the Nunes Brigade. They make Mueller look sharp and restrained in his decisions. It puts a butt plug in the Fox strategy to say it was just a normal process that happens in all transitions of power.
Whatever happens in the DC Appeal Court won't be influenced by the release since they know what those transcripts say already.
I would like to think it is just foolish people doing foolish things but the present DOJ has proven more than once that they are ahead of a thing more often than they are behind a thing when it comes to manipulating processes in Justice.
The magicians have something up their sleeves.
by moat on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 6:35pm
Maybe as much for the base as any expectation, maybe the thought the Circuit Court would release it, so this way they can spin it (half their audience already accepted it says what they said it did), or just general chaos monkeys...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 7:07pm
Friends of court: judge isn't rubber stamp (duh)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 11:47am
Mueller memos part VII
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jasonleopold/mueller-memos-part-7-m...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 3:49am
Sullivan files his response to DC Appeals Court through Wilkinson's firm.
The full text of the motion can be found half way down the page. Or here if the link works
by moat on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:49pm
Shorter Sullivan: "these guys are nutso - they just threw up a totally incomplete filing with no names attached that failed to deal with any of their previous work".
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 5:26pm
Wilkinson's approach is brilliant. Put the components that have been ignored by Powell and the last DOJ filing front and center and then defeat the enemy in detail.
It is written as much for the Supreme Court as the Court of Appeals.
by moat on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 5:54pm