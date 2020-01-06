    The old Krushchev ploy

    By artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 3:41pm |

    One big flaw in conservative thinking along the lines of "laissez faire" attitude to addressing things like inequities and racism in the U.S. system is that their enemies know how to put it to good use:

    And now they have worldwide social media as a tool.

    Comments

    George Will is one who sort of gets it. But I prefer the first comment of "Spin Doctor" on the thread tweeing his op-ed, it really packs a punch:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:08pm

    Then there's the flip side from the left:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:29pm

    So we largely have societal consensus on improving things if we can
    a) get more police departments to sign on to acting more positive
    b) come up with concrete, effective ways to codify this more compassionate (or at least non-sadistic) but still effective police approach


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 5:32pm

