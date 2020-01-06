Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.” https://t.co/OyyuetAz4J pic.twitter.com/06IrMYUYuV— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 31, 2020
Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?
The Royal College of General Practitioners is warning people not to mix up the symptoms of coronavirus with hay fever.It says it's concerned people may leave their houses thinking they've just got the seasonal illness, when actually they have contracted a deadly virus and should stay at home.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
The real MVP
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
I wrote about the data on police violence, what’s changed since 2014, and how the data can help us identify solutions to reduce police violence nationwide. https://t.co/dQALxb3Cuh— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 1, 2020
Good for these @Facebook employees. https://t.co/Q5fOZRCXD5— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 1, 2020
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There are far more new reported US coronavirus cases today than when stay-at-home orders were issued 9 weeks ago. Many are wondering what the point was if the spread could not be slowed, have lost faith in government, fear the worst is ahead, so loot: is that nihilism? https://t.co/z2ZS6pKdjK— Khanoisseur (@Khanoisseur) June 1, 2020
1. "Isn't the military already on the ground"?— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020
A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it's wearing its "state" hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial.
Meanwhile in Australia, our very own government evil is more subtle.— Paul Becker (@_Paul_Becker_) June 1, 2020
“Robodebt was a terror campaign against class mobility.”@Asher_Wolf https://t.co/quAh3Ulbkd
Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:22pm
Ellis Cose wrote about the anger 25 years ago
The Rage of a Privileged Class: Why Are Middle-Class Blacks Angry? Why Should America Care? by Ellis Cose
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1995-03-12-9503120092-story.html
Bernie Sanders did not catch fire because he sees class as the big problem. The black people telling white people that race is not important in things like the coronavirus pandemic, for example, are lying to gullible white people. The fact the whites elected Trump angers many black people. Trump's response is adding fuel to the fire. This is all about race. Class is a secondary issue when it comes to the anger.
Roxane Gay spoke the truth in two NYT articles. Some tried to twist her words.
A loss of a promising career.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:31pm
Permit me to raise the Garden of Eden defense on his behalf...
by jollyroger on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:54pm
Well, he is cast out.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 9:46pm
Also, evidently he is not a practiced arsonist....it's hard to make a Molotov misfire. The simplicity was spozed to be one of it's strengths...
by jollyroger on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 10:27pm
Apparently the accelerant was Bud Light
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-brooklyn-lawyer-molotov-photo-20200601-g67rmev3oram7mcd4sxsu5tepu-story.html
Edit to add:
Advice when I was a child, "Never play with anyone crazier than you"
Also applied to girlfriends.
Drugs may have been involved (not that drugs were implied, but given Bud Light, this wasn't his usual thought process, we hope)
2nd Edit to add:
Get tested for COVID-19, hope it comes back positive, and argue that you have a novel presentation of the novel virus.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 11:34pm
DeBlasio's daughter arrested Saturday night
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 12:28am
The NYPD turned their collective backs on her father after he suggested that his son Dante was instructed to take care when around police officers. He also thought that there should have been a different outcome in the Eric Garner case.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/amy-davidson/nypd-turning-back-de-blasio
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 8:28am
A police union doxxed the mayor’s daughter @ NYTimes.com/Live Updates, June 1
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:38pm