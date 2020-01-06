One big flaw in conservative thinking along the lines of "laissez faire" attitude to addressing things like inequities and racism in the U.S. system is that their enemies know how to put it to good use:

What's so great about Iran is it doesn't matter if you're white or black, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, atheist, of whatever political stream -- the system can still arbitrarily jail or murder you and destroy you and your family's life. Equal opportunity to get screwed by regime. https://t.co/O8bI5gwHSh — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 1, 2020

And now they have worldwide social media as a tool.