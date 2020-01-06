Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
One big flaw in conservative thinking along the lines of "laissez faire" attitude to addressing things like inequities and racism in the U.S. system is that their enemies know how to put it to good use:
What's so great about Iran is it doesn't matter if you're white or black, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, atheist, of whatever political stream -- the system can still arbitrarily jail or murder you and destroy you and your family's life. Equal opportunity to get screwed by regime. https://t.co/O8bI5gwHSh— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 1, 2020
And now they have worldwide social media as a tool.
Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, made no arrests and reported only minimal property damage during a weekend march.
By Tracey Tulley & Kevin Armstrong @ NYTimes.com, June 1
[....] The 12,000-person protest on Saturday afternoon brimmed with rage at the death of Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.
(Read in its entirety)
Looks like @JBPritzker is the only one with a backbone to call trump out on his phone call with the governors this morning.
The real MVP
Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest - @ABC News https://t.co/HLE8r5iJpw
I wrote about the data on police violence, what’s changed since 2014, and how the data can help us identify solutions to reduce police violence nationwide. https://t.co/dQALxb3Cuh— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 1, 2020
Good for these @Facebook employees. https://t.co/Q5fOZRCXD5— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 1, 2020
George's brother Philonise has since received calls from both Mr Trump and former Vice President Mr Biden.
He told MSNBC at the weekend that Mr Trump hadn't given him a chance to speak - but he went into more detail comparing the two during an interview with CNN.
"The Vice President - I loved this conversation. He talked to me for like 10 to 15 minutes," Philonise said.
"I was trying to talk his ear off ... great conversation."
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There are far more new reported US coronavirus cases today than when stay-at-home orders were issued 9 weeks ago. Many are wondering what the point was if the spread could not be slowed, have lost faith in government, fear the worst is ahead, so loot: is that nihilism? https://t.co/z2ZS6pKdjK— Khanoisseur (@Khanoisseur) June 1, 2020
1. "Isn't the military already on the ground"?— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020
A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it's wearing its "state" hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial.
Meanwhile in Australia, our very own government evil is more subtle.— Paul Becker (@_Paul_Becker_) June 1, 2020
“Robodebt was a terror campaign against class mobility.”@Asher_Wolf https://t.co/quAh3Ulbkd
Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd.
Comments
George Will is one who sort of gets it. But I prefer the first comment of "Spin Doctor" on the thread tweeing his op-ed, it really packs a punch:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:08pm
Then there's the flip side from the left:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:29pm
So we largely have societal consensus on improving things if we can
a) get more police departments to sign on to acting more positive
b) come up with concrete, effective ways to codify this more compassionate (or at least non-sadistic) but still effective police approach
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 5:32pm