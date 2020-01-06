Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.” https://t.co/OyyuetAz4J pic.twitter.com/06IrMYUYuV— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 31, 2020
As the nation he seeks to lead has spiraled deeper into chaos, former Vice President Joe Biden this week has called for a whole-of-country effort to combat racism and police violence against black Americans.
“I ask all of America to join me—not in denying our pain or covering it over—but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy,” Biden said in a late-night post on Instagram on Saturday, as a fifth night of protests and riots spread to cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
There are far more new reported US coronavirus cases today than when stay-at-home orders were issued 9 weeks ago. Many are wondering what the point was if the spread could not be slowed, have lost faith in government, fear the worst is ahead, so loot: is that nihilism? https://t.co/z2ZS6pKdjK— Khanoisseur (@Khanoisseur) June 1, 2020
1. "Isn't the military already on the ground"?— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 30, 2020
A: Yes, the MN National Guard has been deployed by Gov. Walz. But the Guard wears (at least) two hats. Right now, it's wearing its "state" hat, subject to the control solely of the Governor, which is uncontroversial.
Meanwhile in Australia, our very own government evil is more subtle.— Paul Becker (@_Paul_Becker_) June 1, 2020
“Robodebt was a terror campaign against class mobility.”@Asher_Wolf https://t.co/quAh3Ulbkd
Last October, Minneapolis Police Union president Bob Kroll appeared at a Trump rally. Clad in his red “Cops for Trump” T-shirt, Kroll (who has been alleged to be affiliated with white supremacists) gloated that the president had unshackled his officers from the restraints imposed by Trump’s predecessor. “The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” he told the crowd.
Almost from the moment Johnson learned that one of her former investigators was involved in the fatal shooting of Arbery, she contradicted the guidance and the state’s training for how district attorneys should handle conflicts, according to public records and her own statements.
“Once you have a conflict, the prosecutor’s office is done — no indictments, no accusations, no bonds and no finding a substitute prosecutor,” according to a PowerPoint presentation of training offered two years ago by Attorney General Chris Carr’s office and by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.
Workers for both the Minneapolis Metro Transit and New York City’s MTA, told police, “Nah, son” when asked to transport protesters to jail.
White women arrested with Molotov cocktails
White kids bringing windows while black activists try to get them to stop
White guy with a bow and arrow blames nonexistent black guys for being on the receiving end of those hands.
Before it was anything else, the neoconservative movement was a theory of the urban crisis. As a reaction to the urban riots of the 1960s, it put an ideological and social-scientific veneer on a doctrine that called for overwhelming force against minor infractions — a doctrine that is still with us today, as people are killed for walking down the street in Ferguson and allegedly selling single cigarettes in New York. But neoconservatives also sought, rather successfully, to position liberalism itself as the cause of the urban crisis, solvable only through the reassertion of order through the market and the police.
“Sixty years ago, 3,000 nonviolent protesters marched to that same courthouse in a milestone moment for integration. And yet that courthouse tonight was defaced and set on fire.” https://t.co/HRZFJkIqL8— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020
5. Police Union Contracts. Every 4-6 years your police dept’s accountability system is re-negotiated. Purging misconduct records, reinstating fired officers, dept funding- it’s in the contract. Cities with worse contracts have higher police violence rates. https://t.co/099sZn7vqJ— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 6, 2019
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:22pm
Ellis Cose wrote about the anger 25 years ago
The Rage of a Privileged Class: Why Are Middle-Class Blacks Angry? Why Should America Care? by Ellis Cose
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1995-03-12-9503120092-story.html
Bernie Sanders did not catch fire because he sees class as the big problem. The black people telling white people that race is not important in things like the coronavirus pandemic, for example, are lying to gullible white people. The fact the whites elected Trump angers many black people. Trump's response is adding fuel to the fire. This is all about race. Class is a secondary issue when it comes to the anger.
Roxane Gay spoke the truth in two NYT articles. Some tried to twist her words.
A loss of a promising career.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:31pm
Permit me to raise the Garden of Eden defense on his behalf...
by jollyroger on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 8:54pm
Well, he is cast out.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 9:46pm
Also, evidently he is not a practiced arsonist....it's hard to make a Molotov misfire. The simplicity was spozed to be one of it's strengths...
by jollyroger on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 10:27pm
Apparently the accelerant was Bud Light
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-brooklyn-lawyer-molotov-photo-20200601-g67rmev3oram7mcd4sxsu5tepu-story.html
Edit to add:
Advice when I was a child, "Never play with anyone crazier than you"
Also applied to girlfriends.
Drugs may have been involved (not that drugs were implied, but given Bud Light, this wasn't his usual thought process, we hope)
2nd Edit to add:
Get tested for COVID-19, hope it comes back positive, and argue that you have a novel presentation of the novel virus.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 11:34pm
DeBlasio's daughter arrested Saturday night
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 12:28am
The NYPD turned their collective backs on her father after he suggested that his son Dante was instructed to take care when around police officers. He also thought that there should have been a different outcome in the Eric Garner case.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/amy-davidson/nypd-turning-back-de-blasio
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/01/2020 - 8:28am